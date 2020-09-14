Best KRM-262 loadout in COD Mobile Season 10

In Season 3 of COD Mobile, the KRM-262 shotgun was introduced. Now, in Season 10, the KRM-262 is still one of the most viable shotguns in COD Mobile. It is a spectacular overall weapon, even supporting long-range combat. The damage, fire rate and accuracy are all a plus, and it is a beast of a shotgun.

Like most weapons in COD Mobile though, it needs the right loadout alongside it. Just simply running the KRM-262 isn't enough. The right attachments need to be placed on the gun in order for it to truly dominate.

For players, leveling up is key. The weapon is unlocked at player level 43, and the weapon itself can be leveled up for more attachments.

Best COD Mobile loadout for KRM-262

Attachments

Muzzle: Marauder Suppressor

This muzzle adds to the already incredible range for this COD Mobile shotgun. The Marauder Suppressor, of course, makes the KRM-262 silenced. It also increases the damage range and the bullet spread density. The negatives come in the form of ADS speed and moving ADS bullet spread accuracy.

Barrel: Extended Barrel

The Extended Barrel gives the KRM-262 its boosts. The positives come in the form of ADS bullet spread accuracy, damage range and lateral recoil control. However, it does lessen movement speed and ADS speed.

Stock: RTC Steady Stock

This COD Mobile stock continues the theme. While taking away from ADS speed and ADS moving speed, it adds to the guns ADS bullet spread accuracy, flinch stability and lateral recoil stability.

Laser: MIP Laser 5mW

The MIP Laser 5mW helps the KRM-262 with accuracy. Hip fire accuracy and sprint-to-fire speed get the boost with this attachment. The negative is the visible laser sight.

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

The Stippled Grip Tape in COD Mobile gives the KRM-262 shotgun some additional speed. The ADS bullet spread accuracy takes a hit, but ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed get a solid boost.

Perks

Lightweight: Lightweight causes the sprinting speed to be increased by 10%, counteracting some of the attachments that negatively affect the sprinting speed.

Quick Fix: Quick Fix allows COD Mobile players to regenerate health instantly after a gun or knife kill.

Dead Silence: Dead Silence is a classic COD perk. In COD Mobile, it functions the same. Player movement is completely silent.

Secondary, Lethal, and Tactical

Knife: COD Mobile's knife is just extremely fun to use. Using a shotgun makes for close quarter combat. If a player is caught in a fight, needing to reload, lunge at them with the knife and finish them off that way.

Frag Grenade: The Frag Grenade is exactly what you'd think it is. Use this as the lethal equipment choice in order to clear out campers and locations where you'll want to post up.

Flashbang: The Flashbang helps COD Mobile players with rushing in to battle. The KRM-262 will clean up an entire room full of enemies with a properly placed flashbang taking away their vision for a moment.