COD Mobile: The best Echo shotgun class in Season 10 

The much-awaited Season 10 of COD Mobile is finally here. The latest update sees plenty of new features being rolled out by the developers. There will be several new events, maps, a new battle pass, and weapons.

One of the latest additions to the comprehensive arsenal of weapons is the Echo shotgun. It can be unlocked through the Battle Pass for free at level 21.

(Image Credit: Activision)

The Echo is COD Mobile's new semi-automatic shotgun. As a shotgun, it should be used in close range engagements. The weapon has high damage, low recoil, and decent accuracy. The gun might easily become one of the most popular shotguns in all of COD Mobile.

Best COD Mobile Echo loadout

The Echo shotgun is relatively easy to unlock at level 21. Once obtained, be sure to level it up in order to enhance its ability further. More attachments mean more customization and viability for the Echo in COD Mobile. Once the following are unlocked for the shotgun, have fun making your enemies rage whenever they round a corner you're holding.

Advertisement

Muzzle: Choke

The Choke attachment adds damage range and bullet spread accuracy to the weapon. Movement speed and sprint-to-fire speed do take a hit, though.

Barrel: MIP Extended Light Barrel

The MIP Extended Light Barrel lowers the weapon's ADS speed, but increases the bullet spread accuracy and damage range.

Laser: MIP Laser 5mW

The MIP Laser 5mW lessens visible laser sights. The positives are increased hip fire accuracy and sprint-to-fire speed.

Ammunition: 12 Round Reload

The ammunition is pretty self-explanatory. This attachment chooses the type of ammo and amount in the gun.

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand is a classic COD perk. It allows a faster reload of the weapon, which further makes getting back into the fight with the Echo that much quicker in COD Mobile.