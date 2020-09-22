Best MP5 loadout in COD: Warzone

The MP5 is arguably the best submachine gun in all of COD: Warzone. It constantly battles the MP7 for the top spot. Regardless of one's opinion on which is better, there's no denying that the MP5 shreds in close quarters. Playing aggressive by running and gunning should be the main focus while using the MP5.

The best loadout for the MP5 in COD: Warzone is one that allows it's users to invariably hit their shots. It aids players in getting in and out of a situation quickly, thereby allowing them to finish the job and move on to the next victim more efficiently. Speed and control are the MP5's biggest strengths in COD: Warzone.

Attachments

(Image Credit: Activision)

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

This is one of the best attachments in COD: Warzone. It silences the weapon so it doesn't appear on the radar when firing, and the muzzle flash lessens too. It even increases the damage range of the MP5. However, the ADS speed and aiming gun steadiness both take a hit with it attached.

Stock: FTAC Collapsible

The FTAC Collapsible stock in COD: Warzone counters the speed reduction of the suppressor. Movement and ADS speeds get solid boosts, while aiming stability and recoil control are decreased.

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

With the Stippled Grip Tape, the weapon does get lowered aiming stability. The positives come in the form of improved ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds. That's a massive plus for those looking to run and gun in COD: Warzone.

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags increase the magazine ammo capacity. ADS and movement speed are lowered with this ammunition attachment, but can be overlooked due to the improved clip size.

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

The Ranger Foregrip gives the COD: Warzone MP5 a big boost to recoil control and aiming stability. Aim walking movement speed and ADS speed are lowered though.

Laser: Tac Laser

The Tac Laser is basically used to revert all of the movement speed issues caused by the other attachments. It does create a visible laser on the gun to other enemies, but the positives outweigh that problem immensely. The boost goes a long way towards bettering ADS speed, aiming stability, and aim walking steadiness.

Perks

Double Time

More speed is added to the MP5 loadout with this COD: Warzone perk. Double Time increases crouch movement speed by 30%, and even doubles the duration of Tactical Sprint.

Ghost

Ghost, along with the suppressor assist, help with the 'in and out' aspect of the MP5 class. Ghost makes players undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. Although advanced UAV does detect the player, it only gives away their location and not the direction that they are facing.

Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened will help COD: Warzone players push opponents more seamlessly. Players with this perk are immune to snapshot grenades. Not just that, it reduces the strength of flash, stun, EMP, and gas effects.

Equipment

(Image Credit: Activision)

Semtex

Nothing beats a good Semtex grenade. The quickness of this lethal equipment makes the running and gunning element of the MP5 even more desirable. Players can quickly throw a Semtex and stick it to a surface or vehicle, either to do damage, or simply to create a distraction.

Stun Grenade

The Stun Grenade works wonders in COD: Warzone. If a player isn't running Battle Hardened as a perk, they are done for against someone with this class set up. Toss a stun, wait for it to connect, and once it does, fly in for the kill. They won't have time to react with how quickly this loadout operates.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinion and does not reflect the opinion's of others regarding the best MP5 loadout in COD: Warzone.