Best foregrip to use in COD: Warzone

Attachments can make or break a weapon's viability in gaming. That is especially true in COD: Warzone. There are many guns within the game that can be leveled up. Leveling up the weapons in COD unlocks even more attachments. These can be anything from muzzles, stocks, perks, lasers and even grips.

The under-barrel modification allows the use of foregrips. There are five different foregrips within COD: Warzone. They are the Operator, Ranger, Tactical, Merc and Commando. Each one is used to assist with recoil control, aiming stability or accuracy. Out of all five, one truly stands out as the best to use.

Which COD: Warzone foregrip is the best?

The Commando Foregrip is meant to be used on weapons with very hard-to-control recoil patterns (Image Credit: Activision)

The best one is hands down the Commando Foregrip. The other foregrips all have their purpose but the Commando Foregrip rises to the top in COD: Warzone. The one negative is that it reduces movement speed. That can easily be rectified with another COD: Warzone attachment or perk. The positives come in the form of recoil stabilization and aiming stability.

The official in-game description reads:

"Heavy weight angled grip keeps the weapon steady while aiming, and helps maintain control during heavy fire."

The Commando Foregrip is meant to be used on COD: Warzone weapons with very hard-to-control recoil patterns. Placing this grip on a weapon that already has manageable recoil is even better. That weapon will end up with little to no recoil at all. The Commando Foregrip ensures a steady aim and allows players to follow up on their shots much more easily.

COD: Warzone weapons that allow Commando Foregrip

The list of weapons that the Commando Foregrip can be used on in COD: Warzone is huge (Image Credit: CallofDuty.com)

M4A1

FR 5.56

FAL

FN SCAR 17

Oden

Kilo 141

MP5

MP7

Model 680

725

M91

PKM

SA87

EBR-14

RAM-7

Holger-26

Grau 5.56

Striker 45

SKS

MK9 Bruen

CR-56 AMAX (Galil)

AK-47

AUG

Uzi

Origin 12 Shotgun

Vector (Fennec)

M13

MG34

The list of weapons that the Commando Foregrip can be used on in COD: Warzone is huge. Some of the most popular weapons in the game are on the list above. If using the popular weapons that have proved to be the best is the game plan, sticking a Command Foregrip under-barrel mod on it is a must. The recoil and stability of the weapon will be easily controlled.

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the writer and may differ from the opinions of others regarding COD: Warzone's best foregrip attachment.