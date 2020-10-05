The best aggressive landing spot in COD: Warzone Season 6 

COD: Warzone has a pretty large map in comparison to some other battle royale games. Verdansk, from corner to corner, is packed with loots, vehicles, and players ready for a fight. The most challenging choice in any game of COD: Warzone is deciding where to land. An excellent initial landing is often times the difference between winning and losing.

There are so many spots to choose from in COD: Warzone. Players can either land far from the center of the map and slowly make their way inward. Others, though, choose a more aggressive approach. There are plenty of famous locations, but there is only one that can stake the claim as the best aggressive landing spot in COD: Warzone.

Best place to land for the aggressive COD: Warzone player

(Image Credit: Activision)

The answer is simple. Atlas Superstore continues to be the number one spot to drop for players looking for an early fight in COD: Warzone Season 6. The Superstore is guaranteed to be filled with loot for players to snag in order to push those fast engagements. Many players will end up in the Gulag for dropping to this point of interest.

Atlas Superstore

(Image Credit: Activision)

Within COD: Warzone, Atlas Superstore is a ravaged building with some broken walls, piles of crates, and thin aisles to traverse. There is a lot of indoor space, but it can seem like a maze. Shelves upon shelves line the aisles, making it easy to get caught off guard turning a corner.

The store is surprisingly vertical, however. There is roof access, making it easy to pick off those trying to rotate through the parking lot. As well, a second-floor oversees most of the popular aisles. There are just as many places to die as there are to rack up eliminations.

Landing at the Atlas Superstore in COD: Warzone will either make for a quick match or start the journey to a long, deserved victory.