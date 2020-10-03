Top 5 additions in COD: Warzone Season 6 

Call of Duty: Warzone is showing no signs of slowing down. Season 6 has just arrived, giving players more to look forward to, as the likely transition to Black Ops Cold War is on the horizon. COD: Warzone has gone through a variety of changes, as will be the case each season.

In Season 6, some new additions have been received well, and some others, not so much. There are a handful that stand out above all the others, though. These new additions make the game just seem more fun or add an extra challenge to the battlefield of Verdansk.

5 best new additions to COD: Warzone Season 6

#5 – Subway System

The Verdansk Metro subway system is new to COD: Warzone Season 6. Players can enter the subway platforms and jump on the train. It won't move if there is any combat happening on the train itself or at the next destination. The train acts as a sort of fast travel system. In total, there are seven stations around the map. There are actual signs indicating that you are on the correct platform. Once on the train, the screen will go dark and you will fast travel to the destination.

#4 – Foresight Killstreak

This new COD: Warzone killstreak has seen some controversy. Players believe it will break the game. Honestly, though, it seems harmless. It is a fun little addition to spice up the gameplay. The risk and reward is nicely balanced with obtaining Foresight. This new streak allows players to see all of the upcoming circle locations on their map. Finding it can be invaluable when deciding how to rotate.

#3 – Self-Revives in Loot

This is huge. COD: Warzone is basically played assuming that the enemy has a self-revive available. Before, it could only be purchased at a buy station. Now, self-revives are appearing in loot crates. They take up the same spot in the inventory as before, but are not much easier to get a hold of. That is why so many players go for the kill instead of leaving a downed player to scout for their teammates.

#2 – SP-R 208

The SP-R 208 is the newest sniper rifle in COD: Warzone. This weapon has hit scan, making it extremely accurate. Players can simply point and shoot with this new sniper instead of worrying about leading the shot. The Darkwood blueprint unlocked in the Battle Pass pushes this weapon to its limit. It is a solid new gun that makes players think twice before peaking at the optics glint down the street.

#1 – Edward

Edward is the name of COD: Warzone's newest finisher. He is a bat that appears out of thin air and rips off the head of the executed opponent. Unlocked in the Battle Pass, Edward truly brings COD: Warzone to October with a Halloween feel. Like most finishers, the animation differs just a bit depending on the position of the enemy being approached. Regardless of that, it always ends with Edward popping the head off of the enemy.

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the opinions of others regarding the best additions to Season 6 of COD: Warzone.