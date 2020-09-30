Season 6 has now officialy begun. The Call of Duty Warzone update patch is now live, and there is plenty to be excited about. The subway station bringing fast travel to Verdansk is the biggest change, and it comes with several different stations that are actively located near the biggest hot spots in the game.

All the stations are identical and will make it much easier for players to navigate through the map. The train itself will also never lead players out of the circle, so no need to worry about back tracking.

The new patch also give players two new guns to use. The first one is a new sniper rifle called the SP-R 208. The second new weapon is called the AS Val rifle. The Val rifle comes with a built-in suppressor and has a high rate of fire. It can be unlocked at tier 31 of the Warzone season six battle pass.

Call of Duty: Warzone's Latest Patch Fixes & add-ons for Season 6

Game-play Bug Fixes

The Warzone patch also comes with some bug fixes that should fix several issues players were facing after the recent update. The fix for the bug that causes a 5 second delay to using a weapon after reviving a teammate is added. The fix for the issue in which players were able to glitch and obtain unlimited stopping power rounds.

A fix was also added to address an issue that caused players heartbeat sensors to not be entirely visible. Another heartbeat sensor issue was fixed for players that had their mini-maps (or radar) set to not rotate, as it caused accuracy issues with pings.

Warzone Map Fixes

A few issues with the train that were identified early were also patched, as it would appear as a white icon on some screens. Warzone's collision issue at the furthest southern corner of the stadium has been fixed. Fixes were added for a rare issue that caused the train's supply boxes to vanish during longer games.

For an entire list of the season 6 battle pass rewards, click here.