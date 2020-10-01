The largest attraction in Season 6 of COD Warzone is the addition of an entire subway system within the Verdansk map. Last Season saw the addition of a train that went around the map, but the train idea has been taken much further this time around.

Many of the details regarding the subway system were pretty well hidden following up to the official release of Season 6 of Warzone, but now, everything is on full display. The subway system is a fantastic way to get around the massive Verdansk map, and it is surely going to change up the dynamic of Warzone matches.

How does the subway system work in COD Warzone?

(Image Credit: Activision)

The subway system itself is rather straightforward when compared to previous additions to Warzone, like the hidden bunkers around the map. In this case, the subway is easy to enter and can be accessed through any of the stops on the map. There are 7 stops in total and can be found via an entrance that leads underground on a stair case, like any real life subway.

Once inside, there will be signs that say whether or not a train is leaving, when it's going to leave, or which way it should be going. Players will have to make their way to the platform and wait until the train gets to the station again.

There are a couple of important things to note about the subway system in Warzone. The first is that the trains are not player activated. Going to one of the stations and going underground does not mean that there will automatically be a train to enter and activate for a player or their team. The trains move on their own time around the map. Second, each train station has trains that are going both ways. It's on the player to know which way they would like to go.

Once on the train and the doors close, there is no longer any fighting. Everyone's weapons will go down and screens will go dark as players are essentially taken through a cutscene and teleported to the next train station. It's an incredibly fast and efficient way to travel Verdansk. The only danger is who might be waiting in the next station when players leave the train.

Another important detail is that the trains will not bring players into hazardous areas. In other words, if that station is in the gas, players will be brought into a safe area within the Warzone instead.