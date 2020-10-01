Season 6 of Call of Duty: Warzone dropped yesterday, and like any other season, there were two new weapons added to the game. One of those, the AS VAL, was a new assault rifle, which will surely see plenty of use. However, it is the new marksman rifle that has a flurry of Warzone players excited.

As the first bolt action rifle added since the launch of Modern Warfare, the SP-R 208 has a lot to live up to. This is a weapon that many players have been waiting a long time for, and one that will see a lot of use in Warzone. The weapon itself has a lot of great ways to modify its purpose, from fast firing attachments with quick ADS speeds, to long barrels and heavy ammo to rip shields part. For this loadout in particular, the focus is going to be on high damage within Warzone.

Best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone Season 6

Attachments

(Image Credit: Activision)

Monolothic Suppressor

This is an attachment that is a staple in Warzone. The Monolothic Suppressor increases damage range and adds sound suppression to the given weapon. Range will almost always be a desired trait in Warzone, and that is especially true for marksman rifles and sniper rifles. The usual is no different for the SP-R 208.

SP-R 26" Barrel

To further increase the potential damage range for the SP-R 208, the 26" barrel is going to be the barrel to pick. The goal with this loadout is to make sure this marksman rifle can work just as well, or even better, than other sniper rifles in Warzone.

The barrel will increase bullet velocity, which is another great stat. The downside however, is a decreased ADS speed.

Sloan KR-600 Feather

Because of the nature of marksman rifles, the SP-R 208 has the ability to hit like a sniper while utilizing the speed it has at base. The feather bolt assembly will further increase the fire rate of the SP-R 208, which at base, was already on par with the Kar98k. This will allow for much faster follow up shots along with hard hitting and high velocity sniper rounds.

.338 Lapua 5-R Mags

This ammunition attachment is going to add a lot of weight and destabilization to the SP-R 208. However, it will increase stats like damage range, and more importantly, it will flat out increase the damage numbers on the rifle. These mags combined with the attachments above will allow for some seriously damaging shots at range that can be fired relatively fast. It's a devastating mix.

Sleight of Hand

The last attachment can be a number of things. Sleight of Hand is placed here in order to make up for the fast cycling time, but with only 5 rounds of reserve ammo. The lack of ammo in the magazine will be felt on this build.

However, it also is viable to use something like a sight or a stock in order to pick up some slack if the ammo doesn't feel like a problem.