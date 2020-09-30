Best AS VAL loadout in COD: Warzone Season 6 

With every new COD: Warzone season always comes new surprises. The map is changing, hints about Black Ops Cold War are everywhere, and new weapons have taken center stage. The AS VAL is one of those new weapons. The Russian assault rifle takes the 13th AR spot in the battle royale.

This new COD: Warzone weapon has a high rate of fire and great bullet penetration. The best loadout for the AS VAL focuses on magazine size, range, and accuracy. Long engagements will not be easy with this weapon, but can certainly become manageable if used right. Close and medium range is where the AS VAL will truly shine.

Best COD: Warzone AS VAL loadout

(Image Credit: Activision)

Attachments

Barrel: VLK 200mm Osa

This weapon is automatically suppressed, so picking the right barrel attachment is essential in COD: Warzone. The biggest takeaways from this barrel are the damage range and bullet velocity increase.

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

The VLK 3.0x Optic is one of the standard optics within COD: Warzone. It works well on any weapon, including the AS VAL. It provides a 3x zoom level, but does lower ADS speed just a bit.

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip is COD: Warzone's best grip. It does lower movement speed slightly, but that's the only negative. The positives come in the form of recoil stabilization and added aiming stability.

Ammunition: 30 Round Mags

The 30 Round Mags ammunition attachment is fairly simple. It gives more magazine ammo capacity. The takeaways are a bit of extra weight, slowed down ADS and movement speeds.

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape helps with any mobility issues caused by other COD: Warzone attachments. Aiming stability lowers, but ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed get massive upgrades.

Perks

(Image Credit: Activision)

Cold-Blooded

With the AS VAL being a silenced weapon from the start, it makes sense to put together a stealth class. Cold-Blooded makes the player undetectable by thermal optics and AI targetting systems.

Ghost

Ghost is essential in COD: Warzone. UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat sensors are rendered useless against Ghost players. Advanced UAV still shows the player's location, but removes the direction.

Battle Hardened

A good third perk would be Battle Hardened. Players are immune to snapshot grenades, while it also reduces the strength of flashes, stuns, EMPs, and gas grenades.

Equipment

(Image Credit: Activision)

C4

C4 is just the meta right now. There is no real reason to use another piece of lethal equipment unless running and gunning is the agenda. C4 helps stealthy players clear out rooms and take out approaching vehicles.

Heartbeat Sensor

The best combination with C4 is the Heartbeat Sensor. A player without Ghost will be spotted on the sensor, making for an easy explosive toss to finish them or do some damage while they hide behind cover.

Disclaimer: This opinion is the article of the writer and does not reflect the opinions of others regarding the best AS VAL loadout for COD: Warzone.