Nickmercs claims COD: Warzone has a new best sniper rifle

A new sniper rifle has risen to the top of the ranks in COD: Warzone Season 6. That weapon is the SP-R 208. It can be unlocked at Tier 15 of the Season 6 Battle Pass. Nickmercs has put out a new video claiming that the SP-R 208 is the best sniper rifle in COD: Warzone at this point in time. According to Nickmercs, this new sniper rifle is both fast and dangerous.

Darkwood blueprint in COD: Warzone

(Image Credit: Activision)

The Darkwood legendary blueprint is what Nickmercs uses on the COD: Warzone SP-R 208. This blueprint provides several attachments that can be used even if they aren't unlocked for the weapon. Darkwood can be unlocked in the COD: Warzone Season 6 Battle Pass at Tier 85.

Attachments

(Image Credit: GamesAtlas)

Barrel: SP-R 26”

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Stock: ZLR SP-R Overseer

Ammunition: .300 Norma Mag 5-R Mags

The attachments of this blueprint only bring slight decreases in mobility and control. The real changes come in the form of heightened accuracy and range. Those two categories get massive boosts from the Darkwood setup.

Nickmercs and the SP-R 208

Nickmercs immediately shows off of the power of the new SP-R 208 in COD: Warzone with a quick two shot down. The first shot cracks the enemy's armor and the second puts him in a downed state as he tries to flee. Immediately after, he downs another player with a swift headshot.

Further in the video, Nickmercs continues wreaking havoc with the Darkwood SP-R 208. Shot after shot connects, and he continues to rack up eliminations. He was definitely not lying about the weapon's quickness and deadliness.

Nickmercs showcases the boosts provided by the Darkwood blueprint as well. The pinpoint accuracy is highlighted from a variety of ranges. Whether used from just down the street, or hundred plus meters away, shots with this weapon just don't seem to miss. The SP-R 208 may very well be the best sniper rifle in COD: Warzone right now.