Nickmercs showcases new AS VAL in COD: Warzone

Warzone Season 6 added a new assault rifle to the COD battle royale. The AS VAL comes suppressed already, and with a great assortment of attachments. It has truly changed the game and will definitely be one of the more popular weapons within the new COD: Warzone season. Popular Twitch streamer Nickmercs has taken a liking to the weapon.

He claims that the weapon should be in the SMG category rather than listed as an assault rifle. He kitted it out as such, so it fires extremely fast and can eliminate opponents faster than the extremely popular MP5. Players are going to want to see this loadout and copy it in order to make the AS VAL unstoppable.

Malphas blueprint in COD: Warzone

(Image Credit: Activision)

Nickmercs uses the legendary blueprint Malphas for the AS VAL assault rifle. This blueprint adds a barrel, optic, stock, ammunition, and rear grip attachment.

The barrel is the VLK 200mm Osa.

The optic is the Dragunov Scope.

The stock is the VLK Vintazh.

The ammunition is the SPP 10-R Mags.

The rear grip is the Rubberized Grip Tape.

This legendary blueprint is unlocked on COD: Warzone by reaching Tier 100 of the Season 6 Battle Pass.

(Image Credit: GamesAtlas)

The Malphas blueprint takes away from the fire rate and control just a bit. A larger portion of the mobility takes a hit as well. In terms of boosts however, range and accuracy are increased greatly. Not just that, the damage range gets a small upgrade too.

Nickmercs and the AS VAL

Nickmercs lives up to his word and truly utilizes the new AS VAL like a submachine rather than an assault rifle. He runs and guns, putting enemies down from close range rather than from a distance. At one point, Nickmercs even drops the weapon for his teammate, allowing him to experience the AS VAL's true power in COD: Warzone.