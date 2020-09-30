How to unlock the Vampire Bat finisher in COD: Warzone 

COD: Warzone is one of the more realistic battle royale games out there. There are no magic spells, superpowers, or crazy items to use against opponents. That doesn't mean it can't have a little bit of fun however.

COD: Warzone just updated to Season 6 and with it, came a ton of new surprises. There are new weapons, additions to the map, and some fresh ways to finish off opponents. One of those is with a vampire bat. Activision is giving COD: Warzone players a way to celebrate Halloween early it seems.

How to unlock COD: Warzone's Vampire Bat finisher

(Image Credit: Activision)

A finisher is a way to eliminate opponents after stealthily coming up behind them. Once behind your target, hold down the melee button, and there you go. They will be killed off in a brutal, or sometimes hilarious, fashion.

In Season 6 of COD: Warzone, players are given the chance to unlock Edward the bat. He is unlockable via the Battle Pass. Simply purchase the Battle Pass and grind your way up to tier 18. It is that simple. Another way is to purchase tiers instead of playing to move up them. That is an even faster way to unlock this new flying friend in COD: Warzone.

Edward the bat in COD: Warzone

In COD: Warzone, Edward is there to devour the enemies. Sneaking up behind a player and using this finisher will send the vampire bat to attack. The enemy player will get swatted in the back of the head after Edward appears out of thin air with a puff of smoke.

The enemy then turns around to see what hit them. That is when Edward truly strikes. The vampire bat attacks the enemy's face and takes them to the ground. From there, Edward basically bites their head off. The same puff of smoke appears, signaling Edward's exit. As you approach the finished opponent, you'll notice that their head is gone and a stream of blood has poured out of their neck.