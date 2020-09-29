COD: Modern Warfare players experiencing crashes and blue screens after Season 6 update

With the release of the new COD: Modern Warfare Season 6 patches, there were bound to be some errors that players ran into. No one knows the true extent usually, but this time, they may be more severe than usual.

Players are experiencing crashes presumably across all platforms, and apparently, blue screens for those playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on the PlayStation 4.

There has been no word yet on what exactly is causing these issues in COD: Modern Warfare. There has, however, been a confirmation that the problem exists and is being looked into.

COD: Modern Warfare players report crashes, blue screens post Season 6 update

As COD: Modern Warfare Season 6 begins today, of course, many players are eager to try all the new content. However, crashes and blue screens have become a problem, which Activision Support confirmed.

In a tweet, the publishers noted that the problem was real, and that it would be looking into the issue.

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing crashes after the update in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) September 29, 2020

At the time of writing, there are still no updates. The thread for the tweet itself is mainly comments from other players, with grievances towards issues such as hacking in COD: Modern Warfare, which is a problem by itself.

What Activision Support didn't tweet out, though, was the blue screen problem for PS 4 users.

Instead, this issue was revealed by Charlie Intel. According to them, players are experiencing both the blue screen and game crashes when playing COD: Modern Warfare Multiplayer. The error code that shows up with the blue screen is CE-34878-0.

For now, anyone experiencing this issue is likely going to have to wait on standby until the issue is resolved, or continue to let the game crash as he/she plays.

So far, there hasn't been any confirmation on what is causing these errors, or if there are any specific game modes that are more open to these errors.

It would appear that multiplayer is what is being affected with the Season 6 update.

That should give COD: Warzone players some relief, but again, there is no confirmation on what exactly is causing the problem. Only that players have reported these issues and that some are experiencing crashes.

Aside from these errors, today's Season 6 update brings much of the usual content that COD: Modern Warfare players can expect with each new season. The battle pass is back, along with some new multiplayer maps, two new weapons, and a few Warzone changes.

With regards to COD: Warzone, a new subway has been added, and it is undoubtedly one of the most significant changes added to Modern Warfare or Warzone in general.