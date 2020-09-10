How to win the Gulag with ease in COD: Warzone

COD: Warzone brought with it a new way to play the battle-royale genre. It quickly took over as one of the most popular battle-royale games as well as one of the most fun to watch.

Players drop in, and in typical COD fashion, run and gun until there is only one player or squad remaining. One new aspect, buying stations, was introduced to give players a chance to use their own loadouts, gain killstreaks, or even bring a teammate back into a fight.

Another new mechanic could bring a player back down with their parachute. That is the Gulag. The Gulag is where defeated players get a chance to redeem themselves once every game. If a player is killed, a small scene shows them being dragged to the Gulag. They are then in a broken-down restroom and shower area where they are forced to fight a one-versus-one contest with limited weapons in order to determine which player may redeploy.

How to win the Gulag in COD: Warzone?

#1: Practice Gunfights

(Image Credit: Activision)

If you own the regular version of COD: Modern Warfare, practicing in the Gunfight mode can come in very handy. Gulag fights are essentially Gunfights within the COD: Warzone game. If you can handle those one-on-one encounters in Gunfight, you may as well do well in the Gulag too. Practice makes perfect, and Gunfights make for the perfect practice.

#2: Make the first move

Advertisement

Players often lose their chance at redeployment by being caught off guard. It can be risky depending on the loadout given in the Gulag, but moving in to finish off your opponent can certainly pay off.

Once the Gulag round begins, don’t waste any time. Rush over to the opponent’s side with your dukes up. Chances are that they may be doing the same thing or just patiently camping in the back. Be the first one to move, the first one to fire and the only one who makes it back to the COD: Warzone battlefield.

#3: Know the risks and take the right chances

(Image Credit: Activision)

There are several more risks than just rushing in during the COD: Warzone Gulag that can pay off immensely. Players risk being cornered if they wait for their opponent to appear. They also risk being gun downed if the overtime objective appears, and they rush to take it quickly. The same can be said about waiting back when the objective appears. Players can be passive and lose before they can do anything about it.

Knowing the risks that need to be taken in every trip to the Gulag is paramount as they are a make-or-break attempt in rejoining your team. If you choose to risk sitting back at the start of overtime, be sure you have the right angles to catch the enemy as they move up or try and capture the flag. If you rush in, be sure you have the ability to fire quicker than your opponent. The COD: Warzone Gulag round is winnable with the right approach.