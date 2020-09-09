COD: Warzone does not just include the obvious battle-royale modes. While squads, trios, duos and solos can be a blast, Warzone also has a brand new mode for those who like a different challenge. COD: Warzone’s Plunder mode makes money, rather than survival, the key to victory .

Players must work with their teammates to get a sum of $1 million. The basics of the mode are the same as in COD: Warzone’s typical battle-royale ventures. Players drop in just as in any other game and scramble to gather loot and weapons to defeat their opponents. Collecting money in a variety of ways to reach that $1 million mark is the main goal, though.

Best COD: Warzone Plunder strategies

1. Hot Drop

(Image Credit: Activision)

One of the best strategies to win Plunder in COD: Warzone is also one of the riskiest. A hot drop in a battle-royale game is when a player lands immediately at the closest-named location on the flight path. The key here is to land right away, scoop up the weapons first, grab the cash that can be found and take the fight to the opponents.

In the normal battle-royale mode, it is sometimes best to land away from the 'hot' locations. That is to ensure longer survival. However, that’s not the point of plunder. The populated named locations have huge amounts of cash and plenty of players to defeat and load up from. You could very nearly be the victor just by clearing the first landing spot.

2. Stick Together

(Image Credit: Activision)

COD: Warzone has a massive map. It can be quite easy to get lost or to wander off on your own. Both are bad moves, though. Sticking together with your squad is a surefire way to win Plunder. It makes trading kills much easier if a teammate does happen to go down. Otherwise, staying close to each other allows easy team-wide defence.

This strategy works quite well against players who do the opposite. Picking off a player on his own will typically send his squad storming in unaware of what awaits them. If the player is alone, which is more than likely, the communication with his teammates may likely be less than ideal. That makes the whole enemy team easy pickings.

3. Utilise Deposit Balloons

(Image Credit: Activision)

When a player dies, the cash on hand drops to the floor for anyone in the game to pick up. Thankfully, COD: Warzone’s Plunder mode offers a way to save some cash. Cash deposit balloons can be bought throughout the game. For $30,000 in-game money, players can purchase a cash deposit balloon from any buy-station.

Players can then deposit some cash and send the balloon off to save that money from getting lost. The balloon can get destroyed before lifting off, though. So be sure to choose a secluded location. Also, dying with one of these balloons before use allows another COD player to pick them up and use them. Be wise when using balloons, and size some money before taking on that next crucial fight.