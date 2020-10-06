In a little over a month, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will arrive. Until then, players can try their hand at the beta, continue with COD: Warzone, or keep tryharding in COD: Modern Warfare. Players are wondering what is next for COD. There are always those that stick with the previous iteration rather than jumping straight into the new one.

This will more than likely be the case with COD: Modern Warfare. Black Ops Cold War will see a lot of players switch over, as they do every year. Others though, may be the Infinity Ward fans of the series, avoiding or delaying the transition to a Treyarch developed game. Those players are wondering what is next for Modern Warfare after Season 6.

Will COD: MW make Season 6 its last?

(Image Credit: CallofDuty.com)

COD: Modern Warfare players can breathe easy, as all signs point to at least a Season 7. How this affects Warzone is really unknown at this point, as the word going around is a link to Black Ops Cold War. For the base Modern Warfare game however, Season 7 is coming.

The official COD website has mentioned “next season's Battle Pass.” It states that buying the Season 6 Battle Pass allows players to earn enough COD Points in order to buy the Battle Pass for the following season. There is nothing that indicates this is only for Warzone.

COD: Modern Warfare Season 7

(Image Credit: Activision)

The in-game timer on the Season 6 Battle Pass indicates that Season 7 will begin on November 24th. That is if Modern Warfare decides to release a new season immediately after the current one ends. The Modern Warfare fan base will not disappear with the release of Black Ops Cold War. Its players should be rewarded for their loyalty with at least one more season.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding another COD: MW season. Infinity Ward and Activision will definitely have more details as October continues. A Season 7 for Modern Warfare is likely to happen, making satisfied COD players across all games.