The COD: Warzone Haunting of Verdansk update officially went live yesterday, and the Halloween event brings quite a bit of new content to the table. The main attraction of the event is the new Zombie Royale mode, which turns players into zombies upon death, instead of using the gulag. If players can find 2 purple stims as a Zombie, they can respawn. Zombie Royale also features a night time version of Verdansk.

As for the new Halloween themed items in Warzone, there are free ones and paid ones. Leather Face and Jigsaw make appearances as store bundles for purchase. The iconic horror characters come with their own weapons as well. For those that don't want to buy new skins, there are 16 rewards to earn in the Halloween event, and if all 16 are found, a new blueprint is unlocked.

Where to find Trick or Treat rewards in Warzone Haunting of Verdansk

There are 16 total rewards in the Warzone Halloween Event, and each one is found in a different location. In order to get them, supply boxes need to be opened in each location, and there is a chance for either a trick, or a treat, to show up. If it's a treat, the box will glow with an almost orange fire, and a reward will be issued. The rewards range from emblems to a new Melee cleaver. The Tricks are jump scares that flash on the screen and have scared a whole host of Warzone players already.

The rewards can be found in any of the Warzone game modes, it doesn't have to be on the night time Zombie Royale, although that may be more in the spirit of Halloween. The locations of the rewards are as follows:

Storage Town - Spooky Scene Calling Card Boneyard - Jack-O'-Lantern Charm Superstore - Corpse Spray Dam - Time of the Season Watch Hills - Lil' Demon Charm Airport - The Joker Sticker Train (location varies) - The Woodsman Spray Military Base - Return to Dust Assault Rifle Hospital - Pumpkin Peril Calling Card TV Station - Oak Spray Downtown - Chainsaw Fiend Spray Quarry - Flashy Fate Sticker Stadium - Killing Moon Emblem Port - Ghoulish Gift Emblem Lumberyard - Scary Patch Emblem Gulag - The Cleaver Melee

If all 16 rewards are collected within Warzone for the Halloween Event, players will earn the the Pumpkin Punisher weapon blueprint for the Grau 5.56. The event isn't as hard as it is time consuming, but that means more rewards for everyone, and there is plenty of time until November 3rd.