The official Season 6 trailer for COD Warzone dropped on September 28, as a precursor to the launch the next day. Plenty of elements of the new season were shown off, including the massive addition of the subway system in Verdansk. Towards the end of the video though, there was a teaser of what is yet to come.

For a few short seconds, a clip of a dark forest, with the moon above and some creepy laughter to follow, was displayed. The text on the screen read, "The Haunting Begins October 20." Well what does that mean for Warzone, and what exactly is happening on October 20th?

When are Zombies coming to COD Warzone Season 6?

(Image Credit: Activision)

Based on the Season 6 road map for COD Warzone and Modern Warfare in general, October 20 will bring an event called The Haunting of Verdansk. The event will run from October 20 until November 3. However, there has been no official word on what that will mean for the game.

From what's in the game now, it's clearly going to be a Halloween event. The Season 6 battle pass is already full of Halloween themed items, such as the Bat Finisher. The Haunting of Verdansk appears to be the focal point of this season.

As for the event itself, many believe that the event will bring Zombies to Warzone. Although there is still no official word on Zombies in Warzone yet, there have been plenty of leaks regarding the subject. Before, the leaks pointed toward an infected game mode that would take place in the Warzone battle royale. Now though, with the confirmation of a Halloween event in game, it seems far more likely that Zombies will be added.

Another possibility is that the new mode will simply be a night map for Verdansk during the haunting event. However, that seems far more likely to be an addition on its own, and not the basis for an entire event.

It's also important to note the releases that have happened right alongside Season 6 of Warzone. One of the new cosmetic bundles in the Modern Warfare shop is Zombies themed, with a hellhound finisher to go along with it. Furthermore, today was the official reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. There is a ton of information surrounding Zombies in Call of Duty as a whole right now, and players may just get the chance to see them in Warzone on October 20 this year.