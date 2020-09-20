Before the Warzone nerfs, the Grau 5.56 was an incredibly good weapon. It dominated the game, and any player with the gun was sure to gain an advantage against enemy players. It was capable of high damage and low recoil at a great distance.

Due to the prevalence and dominance of the weapon, especially in Warzone, the Grau was nerfed and it was no longer the obvious choice for a weapon. However, the Grau is still fantastic and is competitive with the other top assault rifle choices. With the right loadout options, the Grau 5.56 is one of the best Warzone options.

The best Grau 5.56 loadout in COD: Warzone

(Image Credit: Activision)

The Grau is competitive with the top assault rifles in Warzone, and it's also built in a very similar way for the base loadout. The idea behind assault rifles is to utilize the range and accuracy of the weapons to start before enhancing that for the versatility needed in a Warzone match.

Grau 5.56 Attachments:

Commando fore grip

60 round extended magazine

XRK void II

Tempus 26.4" Archangel

Monolithic suppressor or a sight

The commando grip is one of the few grips that offer some recoil control of the weapon without getting rid of too much mobility and, more importantly, ADS speed. The extended magazine is a given for pretty much any assault rifle build, whether it is a primary or a secondary weapon. The extra ammo will allow for team wipes at range, especially with the range potential of the Grau.

The XRK void II and the Tempus 26.4" Archangel are unique attachments to the Grau but they serve the same purpose as others. The XRK is an ADS speed grip tape and the Archangel barrel is a damage range extension. Both are standard attachment types for Warzone based assault rifles.

The last option is typically between the monolithic suppressor and a sight. On paper, running a monolithic suppressor will be of much more use than a sight because it can increase damage range while also making the gun quieter and providing control. However, many players will be more accurate with a sight and can perform better with a sight rather than the suppressor with an iron sight.

In general, this loadout build can apply to almost any top-tier assault rifle. Whether it is the Kilo, the M13 or the M4, assault rifles tend not to vary as much as other classes. Stick to the attachments listed, with some deviations if needed, and the Grau 5.56 will feel better than ever.