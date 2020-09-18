Top 5 most overpowered weapons in COD history

Call of Duty has been around for decades, and each iteration sees new guns, alongside classics, making a return. COD does an excellent job of keeping things fresh when it comes to the weaponry from year to year. Players end up with a ton of choices that can fit their play style.

The one thing COD doesn't do quite well, though, is balancing these weapons. There has been a long list of overpowered guns in the series' history. Sometimes, these guns stay the same, and at other times, that year's developer gives the weapon a big overhaul. Regardless of any changes or lack thereof, such overpowered weapons stick to everyone's memory.

Five most overpowered COD weapons ever

#5 – Mosin-Nagant

Image Credits: Activision

Call of Duty 2 goes all the back to 2005, and it is one of the most underrated iterations of the series and, honestly, could even hold a candle to some of the recent COD releases.

In this game, the Mosin-Nagant was king, though this was before a time when balancing weapons post-release was a huge deal. This bolt action rifle ripped through COD players like no other. The Mosin-Nagant, from the waist up, was a one-hit kill no matter the distance.

#4 – Famas

Before it was patched, the FAMAS was the most overpowered gun in COD: Black Ops. The burst was removed, and it was given fully automatic status. Right out of the box, this weapon dominated multiplayer.

There was almost zero recoil, and just a few shots to the body were enough to finish an opponent from any range. The high rate of fire mixed with a nearly crystal clear view from the iron sights is what caused this overpowered weapon to get a nerf.

#3 – Snake Shot Akimbo .357

This COD: Warzone weapon, before getting patched, was the cause for many broken controllers, keyboards, and mice. This .357 revolver was a nasty gun to begin with, and the Snake Shot ammunition made it even more powerful. Add the Akimbo attachment to that, and players got two.

Players were being put down left and right from a pretty decent range just from firing these pistols at the same time. It was like a shotgun that could kill from a block away.

#2 – Akimbo Model 1887

The Akimbo seems to be the thing that makes COD weapons overpowered. In COD: Modern Warfare 2, this dual-wielded shotgun combination was deadly, which is an understatement.

It took two patches to ensure this weapon wasn't overpowered. The first patch didn't do anything, while the second took away some range from it. For a long time, the Akimbo 1887 was a terror on the battlefield.

#1 – OSA

The OSA from COD: Infinite Warfare is, hands down, the most overpowered weapon in COD history. A high rate of fire and a grenade launcher attachment just added to its power. The overpowered gun was a staple of COD: IW's competitive play. At times, every player in a lobby would have this weapon in their loadout.

It was so overpowered that it was banned from competitive gameplay. That ban came after a patch was released to lower its effectiveness.

Disclaimer: This list is based on personal preferences, and what may seem the best to someone could be lower for another person, and vice versa.