Best graphical settings for COD: Black Ops Cold War

COD is one of the premier console FPS titles. That will not change when Black Ops Cold War releases. The PC community, however, is growing by the day. More and more players are switching over to PC gaming. The Black Ops Cold War beta has arrived on consoles and PC, with many popular streamers fighting with their keyboard and mouse.

For those PC players, there are tons of settings that an be found within the COD: Black Ops Cold War menus. Things like mouse settings, keybinds, and graphical settings are huge factors in enabling players to do their best. Everyone wants their game to look the best, and the following graphical settings will do that for the newest COD title as well.

Best COD: Black Ops Cold War graphical settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh Rate: Set to your monitor's highest refresh rate

Set to your monitor's highest refresh rate Gameplay V-Sync: Off

Off Menu V-Sync: Off

Off Render Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic Field of View: 100

100 ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Brightness: 60

60 Framerate Limit: Your monitor's refresh rate

Your monitor's refresh rate Texture Quality: High

High Texture Filtering Quality: H igh

igh Model Quality: High

High Special Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: Disabled

Disabled Object View Distance: Medium

Medium Volumetric Lighting: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Low

Low Dynamic Shadows: S elf Only

elf Only Special Effect Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Weapon Shadow: Disabled

Disabled Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Subsurface Scattering: Enabled

Enabled Order Independent Transparency: High

These settings work well with a middle grade or above system. Always play in fullscreen mode rather than windowed. This expands the screen across the monitor and makes everything much more visible.

(Image Credit: Activision)

COD: Black Ops Cold War has minimum spec requirements, but those are exactly what it says they are, the minimum. Most modern PC set ups will let COD: Black Ops Cold War perform on the graphical settings provided above. Feel free to adjust them to your liking or to fit your PC's performance capabilities.