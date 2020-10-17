Best graphical settings for COD: Black Ops Cold War

COD is one of the premier console FPS titles. That will not change when Black Ops Cold War releases. The PC community, however, is growing by the day. More and more players are switching over to PC gaming. The Black Ops Cold War beta has arrived on consoles and PC, with many popular streamers fighting with their keyboard and mouse.
For those PC players, there are tons of settings that an be found within the COD: Black Ops Cold War menus. Things like mouse settings, keybinds, and graphical settings are huge factors in enabling players to do their best. Everyone wants their game to look the best, and the following graphical settings will do that for the newest COD title as well.
Best COD: Black Ops Cold War graphical settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh Rate: Set to your monitor's highest refresh rate
- Gameplay V-Sync: Off
- Menu V-Sync: Off
- Render Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Field of View: 100
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Brightness: 60
- Framerate Limit: Your monitor's refresh rate
- Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filtering Quality: High
- Model Quality: High
- Special Effects Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: Disabled
- Object View Distance: Medium
- Volumetric Lighting: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Dynamic Shadows: Self Only
- Special Effect Shadows: Disabled
- Weapon Shadow: Disabled
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled
- Subsurface Scattering: Enabled
- Order Independent Transparency: High
These settings work well with a middle grade or above system. Always play in fullscreen mode rather than windowed. This expands the screen across the monitor and makes everything much more visible.
COD: Black Ops Cold War has minimum spec requirements, but those are exactly what it says they are, the minimum. Most modern PC set ups will let COD: Black Ops Cold War perform on the graphical settings provided above. Feel free to adjust them to your liking or to fit your PC's performance capabilities.