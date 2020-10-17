Best mouse settings for COD: Black Ops Cold War

The COD: Black Ops Cold War beta is fully underway. Like a lot of games, this edition of COD will be available on multiple platforms. One of those platforms is PC. Between PC, PS4, and Xbox One, the COD: Black Ops Cold War beta pits them all against each other.

PC players will have many more settings to sift through than those on console. It is vital to make sure the best mouse settings are in place. This will make it easier to get those shots off on the console COD players, who are sure to bug you throughout the beta.

Best COD: Black Ops Cold War mouse settings

(Image Credit: Popular Mechanics)

Input Device: Keyboard and Mouse

Mouse Sensitivity: 9.80

Vehicle Mouse Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

Invert Vertical Look: Disabled

ADS Mouse Sensitivity (Low Zoom): .80

ADS Mouse Sensitivity (High Zoom): .70

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Gradual

Vertical Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

ADS Mouse Sensitivity Mode: Legacy

Monitor Distance Coefficient: Locked

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Mouse Smoothing: Disabled

Mouse Filtering: 0

Of course, each player will will have their own preferences and can adjust the above settings to their liking. These are a good starting point for the best mouse settings in COD: Black Ops Cold War on PC. The mouse sensitivity is a good middle point.

In regards to ADS sensitivity, this is how your aim will react to your mouse movement when scoped in or aiming down the sites. Keeping them a bit lower than the default is recommended so your shots do not go off in crazy directions.

(Image Credit: Activision)

COD: Black Ops Cold War does not have a huge list when it comes to mouse settings, especially compared to some other games. This makes it easy to adjust them to your personal preference. If you don't feel like you can find a good fit however, the settings given are perfect for the majority of players.