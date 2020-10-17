How to dominate Fireteam: Dirty Bomb in COD: Black Ops Cold War

One of the new modes coming to COD: Black Ops Cold War, is Fireteam. Within the Fireteam mode, there will be other sub-modes, so to speak. Currently available in the COD: Black Ops Cold War beta, is the Dirty Bomb version of Fireteam.

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb is a massive 40 player, objective based mode. Players are split into four man squads known as a Fireteam. The objective is to gather Uranium and use it to set off bombs across the map. This alters the map and forces players to traverse the area differently.

How to dominate in the new COD mode Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Quickly find items

(Image Credit: Activision)

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb takes some elements of COD: Warzone and implements into the 40 man concept. There are several items and killstreak rewards that can be found on the map. Armor, armor satchels, and a self-revive kit are some of the utility items that can be located. Killstreaks that can be found are an RC-XD, Counter Spy Plane, and a Sentry Gun. Finding these fast will give you and your squad a huge advantage over the other team.

Supply crates

(Image Credit: Activision)

Advertisement

This ties in with quickly finding useful items. They can be found in supply crates. Much like in COD: Warzone, these crates contain valuable loot. The utility items and killstreaks aren't the only thing that can be found in them. These crates contain the all important pieces of Uranium. Listen for the Geiger Counter sound and these crates will be easy to find.

Stick with your Fireteam

(Image Credit: Activision)

The other three players that make up your Fireteam are your most important allies. These are the players that can see your pings and communicate with you. They are the ones who will have your back when the enemy team approaches. Be sure to stay near so that call outs are easily implemented.

Advertisement

Stay near bomb sites

(Image Credit: Activision)

This might seem like a cheap strategy, but it is a surefire way to dominate Fireteam: Dirty Bomb in COD: Black Ops Cold War. Any player on any team is able to deposit Uranium at the bomb sites. If you deposit your material or have the jump on an enemy who may do the same, stick around. Let the opponent deposit their Uranium. Take them out after, and there you go. You have a nearly functional bomb site already, without doing any of the dirty work.