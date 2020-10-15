How to dominate the Combined Arms playlist in COD: Black Ops Cold War 

COD: Black Ops Cold War has delivered some great moments in its Alpha and Beta multiplayer previews. As the later portions of the beta arrive, COD: Black Ops Cold War is introducing more game modes. Those game modes are additions to the Combined Arms playlist.

Already playable was only Combined Arms: Domination. It works just like regular domination, but on much larger maps, and with more players, in a sort of Ground War format. Now, players will get to try out Combined Arms: Assault. It is a large scale version of the classic COD mode Hardpoint. These modes will call for different play styles than the regular matchmaking modes.

Dominate in COD: Black Ops Cold War's Combined Arms playlist

Proper loadout



The maps and player count are huge compared to the normal COD experience. The same loadout a player uses in Hardpoint or Domination may not work in the larger Combined Arms versions. These larger maps call for bigger coverage.

Players will need to choose weapons, equipment, and perks that suit the larger scale of the mode. A run and gun SMG class could prove to be worthless. Put a class together than can handle engagements of all ranges.

Play style



This touches on the possible worthlessness of a run and gun SMG class, as previously mentioned. COD players love their in and out approach for taking down enemies. That won't work in Combined Arms. The vastness of the map will more than likely be a counter to the typical COD play style.

Players in Combined Arms need to be more methodical with their actions. Look where you're going. Watch the radar for large groups of enemies. Check your corners. All these simple play style adjustments will make Combined Arms in COD: Black Ops Cold War much more enjoyable.

Vehicles



This is the most important topic on how to dominate the Combined Arms playlist. Vehicles in COD are now a staple of the franchise. In this new edition, vehicles will be plentiful in this massive game mode. To dominate, players will need to utilize them and utilize them well.

Be sure to use vehicles to traverse the map. Use them to get around enemy blockades. Use them to transport teammates to the frontlines. Use them to escape and regroup. Just put the vehicles to good use instead of trying to get a splatter kill with it every single time. This will ensure you and your team secure victory.