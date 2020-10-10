Everything you need to know about the Fireteam mode in COD: Black Ops Cold War 

COD: Black Ops Cold War is going to be one of the biggest releases of the year. A new Zombies mode will arrive and new multiplayer aspects are on its way. This edition of COD is going to set the standard for 2020 FPS releases.

Coming to COD: Black Ops Cold War is a new multiplayer mode called Fireteam. It is a massive mode in which players will fight and compete over special objectives. There will be several game modes within the Fireteam set up, but as of now, only Dirty Bomb has been revealed.

Everything to know about the new COD: Black Ops Cold War mode Fireteam

Fireteam mode size

Fireteam will be the biggest mode in all of COD: Black Ops Cold War. It will host a total of 40 players all thrown onto the map at once. Much like some of the big team rumble modes in a variety of games, this mode will separate players into teams. Four player squads, known as Fireteams, will be created. Fireteam will take place on large maps made specifically for the mode, ripe with vehicles to move about the with.

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

The Dirty Bomb mode on Fireteam sends COD players on a uranium hunt. Squads will be tasked with finding this uranium somewhere on the game map. Once found, the players will have to deliver it to specific “dirty bomb” locations. Once the bomb has been armed and delivered, it will explode. This will effect the area around it, changing that area of the map for the remainder of the contest.

The detonation of these uranium bombs will cause radiation leaks. The areas that are effected will become hazardous for players. These hazard zones will gradually effect health, perks and movement as the game moves on. Setting off these bombs is how teams score points towards a victory.

Fireteam spawn system

COD: Black Ops Cold War will have a set spawn system that is specific to the Fireteam mode. Players will need to make a choice on how they re-enter the battle. Players can drop in with a parachute, spawn next to a teammate, or even into the passenger seat of a friendly vehicle. These choices will make for some great tactics as players determine the best course of action for getting back into the fight.

Fireteam during COD: Black Ops Cold War beta

The second weekend of the COD: Black Ops Cold War beta will allow players to test the Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode. The dates for that second beta weekend are October 15th for the start and October 19th for the end. Two new maps are said to be available for the mode during the beta, but no other info has been made available as of yet.