Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a first-person shooter game from Treyarch and Raven Software. It is the 17th major installment in the Call of Duty franchise and the 6th installment in the Black Ops series. The game is set to release this year and will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and S.

Also Read: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC predicted system requirements.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War received a new gameplay reveal at Sony's PS5 Showcase Event. It featured a starting sequence from the game's campaign.

Moreover, we also got to see a new takedown animation, reload mechanics(very similar to COD Modern Warfare 2019), gunplay, and a traditional chase sequence.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War official release date

COD Cold War is expected to release on 13th November 2020. The game will release on all the designated platforms. Online stores like Amazon and a few others are taking pre-orders for the game(physical & digital edition). However, Amazon India and Flipkart(for Indian players) have not yet started taking any orders(physical copies).

Advertisement

The digital copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War can be pre-ordered right now. By pre-ordering the game, you get early access to an open beta, woods operator, and a weapon blueprint of Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) and COD Warzone.

The plot of COD Cold War

The game is set during the early 1980s of the Cold War. Its campaign follows the story CIA officer Russell Adler, as he pursues an alleged Soviet spy, Perseus, whose stated goal is to subvert the United States and tilt the balance of power towards the Soviet Union.