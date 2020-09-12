Top 5 remastered maps COD: Black Ops Cold War could reintroduce 

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is on the horizon. With it comes a brand new way to play COD: Warzone and a throwback to the early days of Call of Duty. Starting off with World War II, COD saw itself transform into a warfare gaming giant with modern and futuristic war settings. As its name implies, the newest edition of the game, which is set to release soon, will be set during the Cold War.

The first two COD: Black Ops games were set during that time period as well, with Black Ops II also having the storyline shift slightly into the future. Both of these games had amazing multiplayer maps that captured the Cold War era well. Everyone has their favourites, and Treyarch is sure to bring a handful back in COD: Black Ops Cold War.

5 maps that need remastering in COD: Black Ops Cold War

#5 – Hijacked

(Image Credit: Treyarch)

Hijacked is one of the maps in COD: Black Ops II that takes place in the future branch of the story. Regardless of that, it needs to be brought back. The Yacht could easily be turned into an older version and players could launch their throwing knives from one side to the other, like in the good old days. People had yachts in 1981, when the new COD will be set. Seeing it remade to look older and fit the era would be amazing.

#4 – Rush

(Image Credit: Treyarch)

Many players might not remember Rush as it came via DLC in Black Ops II. The map is an abandoned paintball arena. It is one of the goofier maps, with cover coming from behind large inflatables that laughably stay put after being sprayed down with bullets. It is an overall fun map that steps away from the seriousness of the rest. A remaster would certainly be appreciated by those who played it and those who did not.

#3 – Raid

(Image Credit: Treyarch)

Raid is one of the most liked COD maps of all time. Coming from Black Ops II, it was remade into the map Empire in Black Ops IV. Players would appreciate seeing this classic COD: Black Ops II made once again and make its way into the game. A remake is not necessary, but a remastered version would be spectacular. The long lanes coupled with close-quarter engagements makes it one of those 'perfect' COD multiplayer maps.

#2 – Firing Range

(Image Credit: Treyarch)

From the original COD: Black Ops, Firing Range is a medium-sized map. It was remade into Studio for Black Ops II and remastered in both Black Ops III and Black Ops IV. What's one more then? COD: Black Ops Cold War should keep up the remastering tradition and include Firing Range. That would make a great map if COD: Black Ops Cold War includes a Gunfight mode.

#1 - Nuketown

(Image Credit: Treyarch)

Was there ever really going to be another map here at number one? No way. Nuketown is the map synonymous with COD: Black Ops. It has been featured in every Black Ops game, so Cold War must have it. Not only is it a multiplayer map, it has been used in several modes, including the returning Zombies mode. Treyarch doesn't need to do much with it. It just needs some polishing for next-gen graphics, but other than that, it should be left alone. Give us the original Nuketown feel!