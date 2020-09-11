How to change name in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide and stylish name tips

COD Mobile is a game developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision. It has a variety of in-game features that differentiates it from other shooters/battle royale titles present on the mobile platform.

Players initially have the option to set their in-game name/IGN when they create their account. They can later change these names using rename cards, and a lot of players desire to have stylish IGNs. In this article, we give a step-by-step guide on how to change the name in-game, and also get stylish IGN's.

How to change name in COD Mobile

As mentioned above, to change the in-game name, players need to use a name change card. Here's how they can do so:

A. Purchasing the rename card

Step 1: Users have to open COD Mobile and click on the in-game store icon on the bottom right corner.

Open the store

Step 2: Next, they have to press on the card section and select the rename card.

Select the rename card

Step 3: They can then click on the purchase button; it'll cost users around 200 CP or 1000 Credits.

Press on the purchase button

B. Use the rename card

Step 1: Players can click on the inventory option present on the main screen.

Step 2: They must select the rename card and then press use.

Select the rename card and press the use button

Step 3: Users can then enter the new name in the dialog box and click on the change button. The title will be changed.

Enter the new name

How to get stylish names in COD Mobile

FancyTextTool, a website that players can use to get stylish names

Regular keyboards do not consist of fancy texts and fonts, so users need to use websites like fancytexttool, fancytextguru, lingojam, and more.

Here's how gamers can use the websites above:

Step 1: Open any of the websites and enter the name in the text field.

Step 2: Various outputs in a wide assortment of fonts will appear.

Step 3: Copy the required font and paste it when changing the IGN to make it stylish.

