How to change name in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide and stylish name tips

COD Mobile is a game developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision. It has a variety of in-game features that differentiates it from other shooters/battle royale titles present on the mobile platform.
Players initially have the option to set their in-game name/IGN when they create their account. They can later change these names using rename cards, and a lot of players desire to have stylish IGNs. In this article, we give a step-by-step guide on how to change the name in-game, and also get stylish IGN's.
How to change name in COD Mobile
As mentioned above, to change the in-game name, players need to use a name change card. Here's how they can do so:
A. Purchasing the rename card
Step 1: Users have to open COD Mobile and click on the in-game store icon on the bottom right corner.
Step 2: Next, they have to press on the card section and select the rename card.
Step 3: They can then click on the purchase button; it'll cost users around 200 CP or 1000 Credits.
B. Use the rename card
Step 1: Players can click on the inventory option present on the main screen.
Step 2: They must select the rename card and then press use.
Step 3: Users can then enter the new name in the dialog box and click on the change button. The title will be changed.
How to get stylish names in COD Mobile
Regular keyboards do not consist of fancy texts and fonts, so users need to use websites like fancytexttool, fancytextguru, lingojam, and more.
Here's how gamers can use the websites above:
Step 1: Open any of the websites and enter the name in the text field.
Step 2: Various outputs in a wide assortment of fonts will appear.
Step 3: Copy the required font and paste it when changing the IGN to make it stylish.
(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods!)Published 11 Sep 2020, 17:03 IST