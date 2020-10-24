50 unique names for COD Mobile in October 2020

COD Mobile is a famous battle royale game across various platforms. The game has garnered over 250 million downloads on both Android and iOS. A player can now enjoy the original Call Of Duty experience straight on his/her smartphone screen.

The game has several fun modes to play and polish your skillset and aim. Players can also change their character's name in the game to look unique among their friends and teammates. In this article, we have shared a list of 50 cool and unique names for COD Mobile players.

COD Mobile: 50 unique names in October 2020

Here is a list of 50 cool and unique names for players in COD Mobile:

ᖴᎥᖇᗴ EᗩGᒪE кιℓℓєя ₳₥₥Ø F3ΛЯ ĐàRkÇlöwn• sʜot SWΛG Tƴʀʌŋŋƴ Mafia Badßoy STRANGER T1tan KNIGHT υηκηοωηAnnihilator HyPer Hunt3r Critical Troll R3kt Bʀʌvo SｋULL#10 ω⊙↳Ϝ 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐬 ℌ𝔢𝔞𝔡𝔰𝔥𝔬𝔱 XÆA R̷e̷s̷u̷r̷r̷e̷c̷t̷ 尺丨丂乇 DΣƧƬIПY LoN3 𝘝𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩 尺ΛЛƓƐ尺 ѕтσям 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞 Mσσɳɾιʂҽ ŘΔĐƗĆΔŁŞ 𝔹𝕆𝕋 αℓρнα мαкє ﹄Gคղgຮte͢͢͢尺﹃ Ａｎｇｒｙ Ｗｏｌｆ 𝓓𝓮𝓶𝓸𝓷 𝓗𝓾𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻 ℙ𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕒 Wrê¢kågê ჯէɾҽʍҽ φӀąվҽɾ 𝕭𝖗𝖚𝖎𝖘𝖊𝖗 𝓑𝓸𝓽𝓴𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻 乃ӨƬΉЦПƬΣЯ D҉e҉adH҉un҉t҉er 🅷🅴🅰🅳🅷🆄🅽🆃🅴🆁 GΉӨƧƬiΣ لօʂհ

How to change the character's name in COD Mobile?

Changing a character's name requires a Rename Card, which can be bought from the game's shop section. Here is a step-by-step guide for changing a character's name in COD Mobile.

Name change card in COD Mobile

Advertisement

Step 1: Open the COD Mobile game on your device.

Step 2: Click on the Rename Card option to buy it.

Step 3: Now, tap on the use Rename Card to change your name.

Step 4: A new dialog box will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Just write or paste your favorite name in the box and click OK.

Here's a list of the best name generator websites for creating your unique name for your COD Mobile character:

#1 Nickfinder: A player can create his/her unique character name using special characters here.

#2 Appamatix: This is another great website where users can generate some cool names for themselves to use in the game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on COD Mobile.

Also read: How to aim like a pro in COD Mobile game.