50 unique names for COD Mobile in October 2020

COD Mobile: 50 cool and unique names
COD Mobile: 50 cool and unique names
Rohit Singh
ANALYST
Modified 24 Oct 2020, 19:11 IST
Feature
COD Mobile is a famous battle royale game across various platforms. The game has garnered over 250 million downloads on both Android and iOS. A player can now enjoy the original Call Of Duty experience straight on his/her smartphone screen.

The game has several fun modes to play and polish your skillset and aim. Players can also change their character's name in the game to look unique among their friends and teammates. In this article, we have shared a list of 50 cool and unique names for COD Mobile players. 

COD Mobile: 50 unique names in October 2020

Here is a list of 50 cool and unique names for players in COD Mobile:

  1. ᖴᎥᖇᗴ
  2. EᗩGᒪE
  3. кιℓℓєя
  4. ₳₥₥Ø
  5. F3ΛЯ
  6. ĐàRkÇlöwn•
  7. sʜot
  8. SWΛG
  9. Tƴʀʌŋŋƴ
  10. Mafia
  11. Badßoy
  12. STRANGER
  13. T1tan
  14. KNIGHT
  15. υηκηοωηAnnihilator
  16. HyPer
  17. Hunt3r
  18. Critical
  19. Troll
  20. R3kt
  21. Bʀʌvo
  22. SｋULL#10 ω⊙↳Ϝ
  23. 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐬
  24. ℌ𝔢𝔞𝔡𝔰𝔥𝔬𝔱
  25. XÆA
  26. R̷e̷s̷u̷r̷r̷e̷c̷t̷
  27. 尺丨丂乇
  28. DΣƧƬIПY
  29. LoN3
  30. 𝘝𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩
  31. 尺ΛЛƓƐ尺
  32. ѕтσям
  33. 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞
  34. Mσσɳɾιʂҽ
  35. ŘΔĐƗĆΔŁŞ
  36. 𝔹𝕆𝕋
  37. αℓρнα мαкє
  38. ﹄Gคղgຮte͢͢͢尺﹃
  39. Ａｎｇｒｙ Ｗｏｌｆ
  40. 𝓓𝓮𝓶𝓸𝓷 𝓗𝓾𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻
  41. ℙ𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕒
  42. Wrê¢kågê
  43. ჯէɾҽʍҽ φӀąվҽɾ
  44. 𝕭𝖗𝖚𝖎𝖘𝖊𝖗
  45. 𝓑𝓸𝓽𝓴𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻
  46. 乃ӨƬΉЦПƬΣЯ
  47. D҉e҉adH҉un҉t҉er
  48. 🅷🅴🅰🅳🅷🆄🅽🆃🅴🆁
  49. GΉӨƧƬiΣ
  50. لօʂհ

How to change the character's name in COD Mobile?

Changing a character's name requires a Rename Card, which can be bought from the game's shop section. Here is a step-by-step guide for changing a character's name in COD Mobile.

Name change card in COD Mobile
Name change card in COD Mobile
Step 1: Open the COD Mobile game on your device.

Step 2: Click on the Rename Card option to buy it.

Step 3: Now, tap on the use Rename Card to change your name.

Step 4: A new dialog box will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Just write or paste your favorite name in the box and click OK.

Here's a list of the best name generator websites for creating your unique name for your COD Mobile character:

#1 Nickfinder: A player can create his/her unique character name using special characters here.

#2 Appamatix: This is another great website where users can generate some cool names for themselves to use in the game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on COD Mobile.

Also read: How to aim like a pro in COD Mobile game.

Published 24 Oct 2020, 18:47 IST
