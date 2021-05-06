COD Mobile players can set their username when they log into the game for the first time. Players also have the option to change their names later.

There are numerous stylish nicknames that players can choose from. But many players like to stand out in the crowd and decorate their names in unique ways.

If players want unlimited recommendations, head over to websites like nickfinder.com and fortnite.freefire-name.com. These websites give good name ideas and aid decoration with fancy symbols.

Players can change their name in COD Mobile. Image via Electro Gaming (YouTube)

Players can change their name if they are not satisfied with their previous moniker. Follow the steps below to do so:

Head over to the shop section after opening COD Mobile. Purchase a rename card. After completing the purchase, head over to the Inventory section and select the rename card. Enter the name in the dialogue box that appears. Click on the Save button.

The following are 50 cool names for COD Mobile players to explore.

50 cool COD Mobile names for players in 2021

1. ✭кιℓℓєяQυєєη

2. WᎥήήΣr

3. M𝖊†aℓ

4. 𝕰nigm@

5. 𝒞สภ∂y

6. Mighτψ

7. Br𝖆ωnψ

8. 山αяℓσ¢к♦️

9. LivᴇlץLⱥ∂

10. Mαniสc

11. $av͢͢͢iØบr

12. DEViL☬▄︻̷̿┻̿

13. ━╤デ╦︻S༒N༒I༒P༒E༒R

14. ¢няσмιυм

15. ꙰ꦿ➢❦︻╦̵̵͇╤─Θ

16. Ӄᴎ͟͞ɪ͟͞ԍ͟͞ʜ͟͞ᴛ

17. קմήk

18. 𝓓aeήeryʂ

19. Stoℝᴍboℝภ⚐

20. 𝕭eαsτ

21. HØบⁿd

22. 𐄡M☢uήtสiή𐄪

23. Úñïqµê

24. Яe͢͢͢gℝet

25. SeŇøri𝕥α⇝

26. 山øℓf

27. 𝓢𝓹𝓾𝓷𝓴𝔂

28. Sภΐ𝓹eℝ

29. Intrøvert

30. Night🅼αrǝ

31. 𝕿yrⱥnny

32. ĐàRkÇlöwn

33. Bʀʌv☼

34. Яe̷s̷u̷r̷r̷e̷c̷t̷

35. Gคղgຮte͢͢͢尺

36. K͢͢͢ᎥℓℓVeภ†

37. ∂σνєᴳᵒᵈ

38. 丂σℓ∂ιєя

39. Rสve🅽𓆪

40. SimpӀ𝔂𝕿he𐐚eรt

41. $yϻթђᵒny

42. Oᛗ𐌄ĞᎯ꧅

43. Titⱥภiu๓

44. Stℝangeℝﾂ

45. SᴍᎥ𝓽h✖

46. ฬⱥrri𐍉r

47. Fสt͢͢͢ʜer☼

48. ⁣Ⲙo†ђer𓆪

49. Maΐ𝒹ên

50. CℝØne꧂

