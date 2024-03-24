How to change your name in Warzone Mobile

If you're enjoying Activision's newest release, you must be wondering if it's possible to change your name in Warzone Mobile. Fortunately, the answer is yes, and there's a very simple method to do it in the newly released mobile title on Android and iOS devices.

This article will provide the simplest way to change your name in WZM.

Change your name in Warzone Mobile in these easy steps

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

First, you need to make sure you have your Activision ID linked to your WZ Mobile account. The former is basically a unique username and account that players use to log into the COD games they play. This username stores all achievements, stats, and rewards across multiple titles on different platforms.

With your Activision ID linked to your WZM account, you can access your progress and all items in Warzone and MW3 and even previous versions of these games, thanks to cross-progression.

Now, coming to the process of how you can change your name in Warzone Mobile; here are the key steps you need to follow:

Log into your Activision account on the official website on your PC or mobile browser. Select the Profile option from the menu in the top-right corner. Click on the "Basic info" option. Scroll down and select Edit next to Activision ID option. Enter your new name and click on Save.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

That's pretty much everything you have to do to change your name in Warzone Mobile. What's important to note is that you can do this once every six months for free. However, if you want to change it more frequently, you will need to spend 1,000 COD Points each time.

Tweaking the name more often can help players avoid confusion if they share a similar name with someone they play with.

