How to install and play Warzone Mobile on Android and iOS

Warzone Mobile servers are reportedly live ahead of the game's scheduled launch on March 21, 2024. With the mobile title now accessible across the globe, players who pre-registered should receive a notification to install it. Meanwhile, those who missed the pre-registration period can still join the fun by installing it manually.

The mobile version of Warzone offers a plethora of content, including fan-favorite maps Rebirth Island and Verdansk. Here's how you can download and install the game on Android and iOS.

How to download Warzone Mobile on iOS and Android

Main Lobby menu (Image via Activision)

With the early launch of Warzone Mobile on both iOS and Android, you can now download the game straight from the Play Store and App Store.

To download the title on iOS, follow these steps:

Go to the App Store. In the Search box, type "Warzone Mobile." Select the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile app then tap the Install button. The download process should start immediately. After downloading, you can jump into the game and link your Activision account to enable cross-progression.

If you are playing the game on Android, follow these steps:

Open your Play Store. Search for Warzone Mobile in the search box. Tap on the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile app then select Install. Wait for the download process to finish. Open the game and link your Activision account to enable cross-progression.

The game may take up a huge chunk of your storage, so make sure you have enough space before downloading. Aside from the storage, you should also ensure that your system can handle the fast-paced game for smoother gameplay.

You can check out Warzone Mobile's minimum system requirements here.

What to expect in Warzone Mobile

Expand Tweet

At launch, Warzone Mobile will reintroduce two classic maps: Verdansk for Battle Royale and the more compact Mobile Royale, along with the return of Rebirth Island for Resurgence mode.

One of the standout features of Warzone Mobile is cross-progression, which allows players to maintain their battle pass progress, account data, and weapon advancements across all supported platforms.

Furthermore, players have the freedom to customize their UI controls thanks to the game's extensive customization options.

Stay tuned at Sportskeeda for updates on the upcoming mobile game.

How to link your Activision ID to Warzone Mobile account || Warzone Mobile release is near || Warzone Mobile minimum system requirements || How to earn Event Points to unlock Ghost Golden Phantom Operator in Warzone Mobile || What happens to Call of Duty Mobile after Warzone Mobile's release? || Will Warzone Mobile have mouse and keyboard support upon launch?