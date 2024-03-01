Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile minimum system requirements for Android and iOS have become a hot topic in the community after Activision officially set its global release date as March 21, 2024. Fans are delighted about the launch, anticipating the chance to enjoy two widely beloved maps from the original Warzone, Verdansk and Rebirth Island, in the palm of their hands.

This article aims to provide the minimum system requirements to play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on Android and iOS devices.

What are the Warzone Mobile minimum system requirements for Android and iOS?

Activision has updated the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile minimum system requirements on their official website. The game is optimized to run on various devices and doesn't require high-end mobile hardware. However, decent specifications will be necessary to enjoy the game's immersive experience. The developers have further assured the community that the mobile version will have "real Call of Duty graphics."

System requirements

Google (Android): Adreno 618 or better. 4GB RAM or more.

iOS (iPhone and iPad): iOS 16 or better. 3GB RAM or more (excluding iPhone 8)

The global launch is still a few weeks away, so these requirements can be further updated. Developers claim they will optimize the game to ensure a broader range of players can fully enjoy it.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile features

Warzone Mobile will feature two maps upon launch: Verdansk will be for battle royale with 120 players, and Rebirth Island will be for Resurgence with 48 players. Additionally, it will have multiplayer support on small-sized maps like Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard, featuring classic modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Search & Destroy, including Hardcore variants.

Moreover, WZ Mobile will support cross-platform progression, enabling gamers to level up their accounts, weapons, and Battle Pass across all connected platforms, including console, PC, and mobile.

The game will also feature deep customization and accessibility options where players can freely configure their controls and fine-tune every element, including extensive HUD adjustments, detailed controller settings, and graphical options that prioritize performance, graphics, or a balanced mix.

That covers everything there is to know about the Warzone Mobile minimum system requirements on Android and iOS devices.

