How to download Warzone Mobile on Android device

Warzone Mobile is all set to launch on both Android and IOS devices by the end of March 2024. The game has already received over 50 million pre-registrations within just a few months, making it the fastest pre-registration mobile game on Google Play. Warzone Mobile will feature 120 lobbies with two modes: Battle Royale and Resurgence.

Both modes have Solo, Duo’s, Trio’s, and Quad’s lobby, making it more engaging for squad or duo partners. It is set to be released as a free-to-play game without any subscription fees. This article explains how to install it on your Android device ahead of its release.

How to install Warzone Mobile on an Android device

Activision's announcement of Warzone Mobiles has created a lot of anticipation and enthusiasm from gamers eager to download and play the title. The beta version was launched in Australia in November 2022 and is currently available in several other countries, including Chile, Norway, Sweden, Germany, and Malaysia.

Android device players can now pre-register for the game and expect to begin playing it on March 21, 2024.

Additionally, Activision announced giving pre-registration rewards as the game completed over 25 million pre-registrations. Pre-registration on the Play Store will unlock the following rewards when the game launches:

“Ghost-Condemned” Operator Skin

“Prince of Hell” X12 Weapon Blueprint

“Archfiend” M4 Weapon Blueprint

“Dark Familiar” Emblem

“Foe’s Flame” Vinyl

Moreover, Activision announced that it would reward everyone with something different from previously shared ones once it hits more milestones.

That said, to download Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, follow these simple steps:

Open the Google Play Store. Search for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile at the top. Click on "Install" to pre-register.

Once the game is available, it will be automatically installed on your device. You can enjoy the game anytime and anywhere without being tied to a specific location. This provides a convenient, accessible, and engaging gaming experience.

