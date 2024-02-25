Warzone Mobile release is near, Call of Duty teases by sending surprise packages

Activision has finally teased the Warzone Mobile release by sending a surprise box to Call of Duty content creators, with the recipients sharing their excitement while revealing the contents of the box on social media. Following the success of Call of Duty Warzone on PC and console, Activision has developed Warzone Mobile to engage mobile gamers.

Since the release of the original Warzone in 2020, mobile gamers who are also fans of the Warzone franchise have been eagerly anticipating the availability of the fan-favorite battle royale game on their preferred platform.

Activision teases Warzone Mobile release by sending special box

Who received it and what did they receive

Several content creators of Call of Duty, including DuckyTheGamer and Noah, have recently received a Warzone Mobile surprise box as a teaser for the release of the game. They received a large brown box containing various goodies, such as a self-revive case with a custom Warzone Mobile thumb grip, a USB-C to USB adaptor, a Warzone Mobile glass cleaner, and a Warzone Mobile custom power bank.

In addition to these items, the box also included a Warzone Mobile hat, a custom Warzone Mobile skull pennant flag, a mouse pad, a phone stand, a custom Warzone Mobile backpack, a black Warzone Mobile t-shirt, and a black hoodie.

What to expect from the Warzone Mobile release

Activision confirmed that COD Warzone Mobile will launch on both IOS and Android platforms in 2024. The game will feature over 120 player lobbies with two modes - "Resurgence" and "Battle Royale". Both modes will have "Solo", "Duo", "Trio", and "Quad" lobbies, which will be available to play for free.

The return of the Verdansk map to Warzone has also ignited enthusiasm among mobile gamers. With its intricate layout and iconic landmarks, Verdansk offers players a familiar yet captivating battlefield experience on the mobile platform.

While aiming to provide a similar gameplay experience to PC and consoles, the Warzone Mobile release would likely adapt to the constraints of mobile platforms to deliver an engaging and accessible experience to a broader audience of mobile gamers.

