Kawaii Bonbon bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Kawaii Bonbon bundle is finally available in MW3 and Warzone, bringing a dose of cuteness and color. Call of Duty has been departing from the traditional military-themed Operator skins, with recent releases embracing adorable aesthetics. While Season 2 embraced the undead theme, the Kawaii bundle brings a contrasting look.

While several players don't like the road the Call of Duty design team is heading toward, many enjoy these unique cosmetics. This article highlights the Kawaii Bonbon bundle in MW3 and Warzone, including its price and inclusions.

What is the price of the Kawaii Bonbon bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The Kawaii Bonbon bundle is up for grabs for 1,400 Call of Duty Points (CP) or approximately $15. However, if you have extra CP saved up, you can use them to offset the cost, reducing the amount you need to top up.

Here's the CP-to-cash conversion in the Call of Duty store:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

Once you have enough CP, head to the Call of Duty store and search for the bundle. Purchasing the pack should immediately unlock the Operator skin alongside other inclusions.

What’s included in the Kawaii Bonbon bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Unlike the previous skin bundles in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2, the Kawaii bundle features fewer items.

Here are the inclusions of the Kawaii Bonbon bundle:

"Whimsy" Operator skin

Operator skin "Bubblegum" WSP Stinger weapon blueprint

WSP Stinger weapon blueprint "Candy Explosion" large decal

large decal "Gummy Bunny" sticker

sticker "Candy Heart" emblem

emblem "Eyes on Sweeties" Sticker

Is the Kawaii Bonbon skin bundle in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

The Kawaii Bonbon skin bundle quickly became a community favorite after its leak earlier in Season 2. Its adorable and vibrant pink aesthetic stands out amid the typically military-themed skins in Warzone and MW3.

Although the bundle contains fewer items compared to other packs released in Season 2, its price is notably more affordable. The highlight of the bundle is undoubtedly the skin itself, which is worth the 1,400 CP price tag alone.

