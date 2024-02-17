Cryptids Bigfoot operator pack in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and is it worth it

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3's brand new operator bundle Cryptids Bigfoot is now officially live, and players can grab this pack from the store. To celebrate the Cryptid Bootcamp event, Activision has launched this brand new pack. With a Scorch operator skin, two weapon blueprints, and much more, this pack contains several exquisite items that players can obtain and use in-game.

This article will provide more information about all the contents of the Cryptids Bigfoot operator pack, its price, and whether it is worth it.

Cryptids Bigfoot operator pack price in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

To grab the operator pack in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, you need to spend 2,000 Call of Duty Points.

Here is how you can purchase it:

Open the Call of Duty launcher, and in the Call of Duty HQ, click on the Store.

This operator pack is now a featured item. It is priced at 2,000 CP. Click on the operator pack, and you'll see the Purchase Bundle option. If you have enough CP left, you can easily purchase it from there.

If you don't have the required CP needed for the operator pack, you can purchase the CP from the store as well.

Here is a list of prices in the store:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

Keep in mind that other regions will have equivalent currency for the CP.

What's included in Cryptids Bigfoot operator pack in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Here is what's included in Warzone and MW3's Cryptids Bigfoot operator pack:

"Prime" Operator Skin for Scorch

Operator Skin for Scorch "Brute" Weapon Blueprint for the Holger 556

Weapon Blueprint for the Holger 556 "Thresh" Weapon Blueprint for the Striker

Weapon Blueprint for the Striker "Forest Stalker" Large Decal

Large Decal "Big Footies" Weapon Charm

Is the Cryptids Bigfoot operator pack worth buying in Warzone and MW3

As the Cryptid Bootcamp event is going on, it is a great time to purchase the bundle and flex your operator skin in Warzone and MW3. Given that it comes with a Bigfoot skin, it is a unique way to stand out in the game. It also costs 2,000 CP, which is pretty affordable. Hence, it is surely a worthwhile purchase for players who are looking for something new.

