Tracer Pack: A-Train Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

A brand-new Tracer Pack: A-Train Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3 will be featured in the upcoming The Boys limited-time event across both Call of Duty (COD) titles. Seeing massive success amongst COD fans, Activision has brought forth a new wave of cosmetics and exclusive game modes inspired by this entertaining TV series.

While the previous mega crossover brought cosmetics for Starlight, Black Noir, and Homelander, this new limited-time event will debut with the launch of an event exclusive cosmetic for the fastest man in The Boys' universe, A-train.

This article will explore all possible details associated with this cosmetic bundle. For a detailed brief, read below.

What is the price of Tracer Pack: A-Train Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3

Expand Tweet

The Tracer Pack: A-Train Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3 will be priced at 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP), approximately USD 19.99, or the equivalent value in a player's local currency.

This pricing model is similar to the previously released cosmetic bundles for Starlight, Homelander, and Black Noir.

If you do not have the required CP in your account, you can purchase the in-game currency from the platform's shop, which includes Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and the official Microsoft Store. Here is a price breakdown of all CP packages:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What's included in the Tracer Pack: A-Train Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Expand Tweet

The Tracer Pack: A-Train Operator Bundle in Warzone and MW3 will feature an event-exclusive cosmetic for A-train, numerous weapon blueprints, a unique finishing move, and other such items. The complete breakdown of the items is mentioned below:

“A-Train” Operator Skin from The Boys

“Here Comes the A-Train” Animated Calling Card

“Turbocharged” Assault Rifle weapon blueprint

“Fast AF” SMG weapon blueprint.

The “A-Train” Weapon Sticker

The “Turbo Rush Energy Drink” Weapon Charm

The “World’s Fastest Man” Animated Emblem

The “ The Boys A-Train” Loading Screen

The “Fastest Man in the World” Finishing Move

All these items can only be unlocked upon purchasing the entirety of the bundle. Neither item will be sold separately in the store with a standalone price. Upon purchasing the Operator bundle for A-train, you will receive instantaneous access to all cosmetics above and in-game items.

That is all you need to know about the Operator Bundle for A-train. Check out our other Warzone and MW3 bundles guides:

Metamere Operator bundle || Update Requires Restart blueprint bundle || Beach Boomin bundle