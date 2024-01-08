Metamere Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Metamere Operator bundle is the latest addition to the MW3 and Warzone in-game store. The main highlight of the bundle is the Coerce Operator skin, which gives players a unique metallic overall, making them appear futuristic. That is not all, as the bundle also comes with five other items that include weapon blueprints, a Weapon Sticker, and a Calling Card.

That said, in this article, we take a closer look at the new Operator bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, its price, the content, and whether it is worth your hard-earned money.

Metamere Operator bundle price in MW3 and Warzone

The price of the Metamere Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The new Metamere Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone costs only 1800 COD Points, which is roughly around $17 in real-world currency. In comparison to other new bundles, such as the Insert Coin Mastercraft, the Metamere comes at a lower price point, providing players with six unique items, albeit they are missing premium effects available in higher-tier bundles.

If you wish to buy the bundle, head to your in-game store's featured section and select Metamere bundle. Then, click on the purchase bundle button to buy it, provided you have enough COD Points. If you do not, you will have to buy them from your platform's respective storefronts.

They often come in packs, and depending on how much funds you require, you will be spending the following amounts:

200 COD Points: $1.99

500 COD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What is included in the Metamere Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

The Metamere Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone features six items. These include the Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a consumable, and other in-game cosmetics. Here's a list of everything that's included in the bundle:

"Coerce" Raptor Operator Skin (Finishing move: Stick N' Move)

Raptor Operator Skin (Finishing move: Stick N' Move) "Polymerization" Striker 9 SMG Weapon Blueprint

Striker 9 SMG Weapon Blueprint "Bring the Pain" DM56 Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint

DM56 Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint "Grid and Grit" Calling Card

Calling Card "Forever Sentinel" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Double XP Token 1 Hour" Consumable

Considering the bundle costs less compared to other new ones in the game, it might seem like a good buy. However, a few players might be hesitant to spend their hard-earned cash on it as it doesn't come with any premium features. For those on the fence, the section below discusses whether this bundle is worth buying.

Is the Metamere Operator bundle worth buying in MW3 and Warzone?

Simply put, the Metamere Operator bundle is not worth buying in MW3 and Warzone. While its lower price might attract players, one has to consider the fact that in real-world currency, it costs $17, which is only $3 short of the $20 price tag, which can get you more premium bundles, such as the Dark Rituals IV or the new Insert Coin Mastercraft.

The only highlight of this bundle is the Coerce Operator skin, which is too basic in comparison to other new Operator skins in the game. Moreover, the gun blueprints don't come with any special effects and only a unique set of attachments, which one can build using the Gunsmith system.

That being said, if you are low on funds and want to add something new to your collection, the bundle can be a great choice. However, it is worth considering other bundles in the games, such as the Supernova or the Witchcraft, which come at a similar price point and offer better value.

