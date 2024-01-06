Tracer Pack Dark Rituals IV in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

The Tracer Pack Dark Rituals IV is the latest store bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. These bundles typically include unlockable cosmetics such as Operator skins and weapon blueprints. While this isn't the first time Call of Duty has featured a crossover with the Dark Rituals theme, players often look forward to these bundles for the unique aesthetic they bring to the game.

This time, the bundle is currently available in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. If you are looking for more details about the new Tracer Pack Dark Rituals IV, we have you covered. Detailed below is everything included in the bundle, its price, how to obtain it, and whether it's worth the price tag.

How much does Tracer Pack Dark Rituals IV cost in Warzone and MW3?

The new Tracer Pack in Warzone and MW 3, Dark Rituals IV, costs 2,400 COD points, which should be around $19.99 (if you don't have existing COD points in your account). However, if you have any COD Points saved up from previous purchases or if you've been participating in the Battle Pass, you could use those points towards acquiring this bundle.

Keep in mind that the availability and cost of in-game items can vary, so it's always a good idea to check the in-game store for the most accurate and up-to-date information on bundles in Warzone and MW 3.

To acquire the Tracer Pack Dark Rituals IV bundle, you can purchase it directly from the in-game store. If, for any reason, it doesn't appear in the store, you can check for specific items included in the bundle in various sections such as the Armory, Gunsmith, Operator Tab, or Customize Tab. Once you locate an item from the bundle in one of these sections, you should have the option to purchase the entire bundle from there.

What's included in Tracer Pack Dark Rituals IV in Warzone and MW3?

Purchasing this Tracer Pack gives you seven unique items, including an Operator Skin, two weapon blueprints, an emblem, a sticker, a loading screen, and a charm. Listed below are the contents of the pack:

"Ritual Boss" - Operator Skin "The Final Ritual" - Weapon Blueprint for Bruen MK9 "Demon's Boon" - Weapon Blueprint for MTZ-762 "The Summons" - Emblem "Omega Ritual" - Sticker "Omega" - Charm "Summon This" - Loading Screen

Upon unlocking it, you immediately gain access to the Ritual Boss Operator skin that comes with the Stick N' Move finishing move. Meanwhile, the Final Ritual and Demon's Boon blueprints come with the Illuminati Death Effect.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty news and updates.