Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update is set to release in mid-January 2024, as officially announced. This mid-season update will be a major one, promising the addition of two new weapons - a submachine gun (SMG) and a light machine gun (LMG) - along with new maps, an interesting crossover event, various gameplay balances, bug fixes, and more

While specific details regarding the upcoming update remain undisclosed, reputed sources have leaked some information. This article will cover the expected release date of the Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update and other crucial information.

When does Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded release? (Expected)

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded is expected to be released on January 17, 2024. While not officially confirmed, this mid-season update is scheduled for early 2024 release, and the unlocking of the classified sectors within the Battle Pass strongly indicates that the Reloaded update will go live on this date.

As for the timing, we can expect it to launch at 9 am PT since past trends indicate that seasonal updates typically release at this time.

Here is the list of the expected release dates and times in each region:

Pacific Time (PT): January 17, 2024, at 9 am

January 17, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): January 17, 2024, at 10 am

January 17, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): January 17, 2024, at 11 am

January 17, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): January 17, 2024, at 12 pm

January 17, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): January 17, 2024, at 5 pm

January 17, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): January 17, 2024, at 6 pm

January 17, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): January 17, 2024, at 7 pm

January 17, 2024, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): January 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm

January 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): January 18, 2024, at 1 am

January 18, 2024, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): January 18, 2024, at 2 am

January 18, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEDT): January 18, 2024, at 4 am

January 18, 2024, at 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): January 18, 2024, at 6 am

What are the new weapons coming to Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded?

According to the Call of Duty blog for Season 1 content, two weapons are set to be introduced during mid-season:

1) HRM-9 (SMG)

HRM-9 SMG (Image via Activision)

The HRM-9 has a high firing rate, offering exceptional mobility and handling, and perfectly fits aggressive playstyles. The official description highlights it as follows:

"A light yet stable 9mm submachine gun for close-quarters combat and putting down enemies quickly."

2) TAQ Evolvere (LMG)

TAQ Evolvere LMG (Image via Activision)

The TAQ Evolvere is an advanced new LMG that supports both 7.62 and 5.56 bullets. The official description highlights it as follows:

"An advanced, multi-caliber LMG capable of firing 7.62 or 5.56 with minimal adjustments to the weapon. Versatile and exceptionally lethal in the right hands."

The Boys vs The Seven event in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded

The popular TV series The Boys is set for its second Call of Duty crossover event, offering various new challenges and intriguing rewards for gamers. In the previous crossover event, characters such as Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir were introduced. This time, leaks from reputed sources indicate that players can expect the introduction of A-Train, the series' fastest character, and another character named Firecracker.

