A-Train from The Boys will reportedly come to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone as operator

New leaks from ForwardLeaks, a popular Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone data miner, suggest that A-Train from The Boys, a popular Superhero series, will make an appearance in both Call of Duty titles. While it has not been confirmed by official sources, with The Boys vs The Seven event being cued for both games, the possibility of A-Train joining the rosters of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is quite high.

The previous rendition of The Boys crossover in the CoD franchise was a great hit, and it is certain that the upcoming event will definitely be a success. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

The Boys vs The Seven event will reportedly bring A-Train in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Being an official part of The Seven in The Boys universe, speculations arising with regard to his arrival in the upcoming event feel justified. A-Train will reportedly make his appearance in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone as an Operator cosmetic, the same way Homelander, Black Noir, and others did during the Season 4 Reloaded update for WZ and Modern Warfare 2.

The new event will reportedly contain challenges that can be targeted in Zombies and Multiplayer in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Leaks suggest that an exclusive 'The Boys' inspired game mode will also make its way across both Call of Duty titles, causing quite a hype amidst the community.

Other than the A-Train Operator bundle, a number of other Operator bundles have also been data-mined, and these include the following characters from the series:

Billy Butcher A-Train The Deep Hughie Queen Maeve Soldier Boy

However, this piece of information also remains under speculation until official notice from Activision confirms the same.

Expected price of the A-Train Operator bundle

While no official details have been divulged, previous trends indicate that the A-Train Operator bundle will be featured at a price point of 2400 CoD Points. The previous event, which featured Starlight, Black Noir, and Homelander, each had the same price tag, and we speculate the pricing shall remain the same.

Furthermore, this crossover event between the Call of Duty titles and The Boys is expected to be featured either with the release of Season 1 or with the debut of Season 2 across MW3 and Warzone.

For more Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.