Call of Duty announces 'The Boys' operator skins for Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are in Season 4, released on June 14. Each season has a major halfway update which adds a ton of content to the game, such as new maps, weapons, operators, and more, while fixing various bugs and balancing overpowered weapons. The same is planned for Season 4 Reloaded.

When the Season 4 trailer was released last month, a brief sequence featuring the logo of 'The Boys' TV Series from Amazon fired up rumors and discussions about cosmetics from the show being added to the game, which has now been made official with an announcement on The Boys' Twitter account.

Which all operators from 'The Boys' are being added to Warzone 2?

As per the video posted as the marketing behind the collaboration between the TV Series and Call of Duty, a press conference by "Vought News" is being held where Black Noir, a character part of 'The Seven' in the series, is addressing 'rumors' about the characters appearing in Call of Duty.

"BREAKING: Vought and VNN can exclusively confirm that Homelander, Black Noir and a hero who shall not be named are coming to Call of Duty. More insightful soundbites from Noir in this press conference for the ages!"

Three characters from The Boys will be added to the game: Homelander, Black Noir, and Starlight. The lattermost is referred to as "a hero who shall not be named" because of her altercations with the other protagonists in the show's story.

The release date of Season 4 Reloaded has also been confirmed with the announcement video. The next major update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on all platforms on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The new operators will also be part of the update.

Season 4 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes