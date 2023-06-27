The Boys season 4 cast and characters explored

The Boys, a series that garnered global affinity for its sardonic superheroes, is coming back with season 4 in the fall of 2023. With abundant unanswered questions, the announcement for the upcoming season has created a buzz among fans worldwide. The Boys season 4 will further delve deeper into dark revelations and discover the morally corrupt realm of the superheroes.

The upcoming season will weave a darker narrative where heroes and villains will present a mind-bending twist in the series. The Prime Video series will feature a new season with familiar faces and new faces adding further depth to the series.

Unfurling the dark-comedy of The Boys season 4: Karl Urban and others reprise their roles

1) Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Karl Urban, who has been featured in The Boys franchise for the three consecutive seasons, will once again take up the role of Billy Butcher in the upcoming season 4.

Butcher is the leader of the team of vigilantes who swore to bring down Vought and Seven. Karl Urban is a testament to his incredible acting prowess and is famously known for roles in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, as well as Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy in Star Trek (2009) and William Cooper in RED (2010).

2) Jack Quaid as Hughie

Alongside Karl will be Jack Quaid who will reprise his role once again as Hughie in season 4. A fellow member of The Boys who took an oath to put an end to the reigns of corrupt Supes, his character depicts his longing to take revenge for his girlfriend Robin who is killed by a speedster during an impact with her.

Jack is renowned for his role in the dystopian film The Hunger Games (2012).

3) Erin Moriarty as Annie January

Prime Video @PrimeVideo Honoring Starlight aka Annie January aka Erin Moriarty aka the Birthday Queen. Honoring Starlight aka Annie January aka Erin Moriarty aka the Birthday Queen. https://t.co/FKjpkgEsXT

Previously known as Starlight in the series, Erin Moriarty will take up the role of Annie January, a sincere girl with superpowers who works closely with the team to bring down Vought. She also fights Starstorm after helping to reveal her Nazi past.

She is known for her roles as Lydia in Blood Father, Claire in Captain Fantastic, and many other prolific roles.

4) Antony Starr as Homelander

Joining back the ensemble will be Antony Starr as Homelander serving as the titular antagonist and the leader of The Seven, a formidable superhero and the nemesis of Billy Butcher.

Starr is known for his roles in the TV series Outrageous Fortune and in movies as Billy Newwood in Without a Paddle.

The Boys season 4 will also feature Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Claudia Doumit, Giancarlo Esposito, Cameron Crovetti, Laila Robins and Jim Beaver who will be landing back in the upcoming season.

The Cine Geek @CineGeekNews Season 4 of ‘THE BOYS’ has finally Officially wrapped filming!



Karl Urban took to Instagram to share the news with a photo of him and new addition to the cast Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Season 4 of ‘THE BOYS’ has finally Officially wrapped filming!Karl Urban took to Instagram to share the news with a photo of him and new addition to the cast Jeffrey Dean Morgan. https://t.co/17oEJEl59q

Adding to the queue of remarkable talents are the new faces that will include Sister Sage as Susan Heyward, and Valorie Curry as Firecracker.

It was also noted that Hughie's mother and father will be coming back and portrayed by Rosemarie DeWitt and Simon Pegg respectively.

Further elevating the series would be Rob Benedict, Elliot Knight, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, however, their roles are still under tight wraps.

With the release set for late 2023 on Amazon Prime Video, The Boys season 4 will be worth the patience. Tune in once again and venture into this dark and twisted realm filled with both superheroes and antiheroes alike.

