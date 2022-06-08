What time will The Boys Season 3 Episode 4 air on Prime Video? Release date and more details explored

The much-awaited Season 3 of The Boys, starring Jensen Ackles, Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and a few other notable actors, arrived with its first three episodes on the 3rd of June (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The official synopsis of Season 3 of the Amazon Prime Video show reads:

"It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy."

Developed by Eric Kripke, Season 3 of the fan-favorite action-thriller has already begun to gain a lot of positive responses from both fans and critics since its arrival. As exclaimed by the actors in the series, it is safe to say that the season takes a much wilder turn.

The wait for fans of the Prime Video series is almost over as Episode 4 of the show's season 3 is set to make its debut on the 10th of June (Friday), 2022.

So, without further ado, let's dig deep and find out all about Episode 4 of the show's season 3 ahead of its arrival on Amazon Prime Video.

Know all about The Boys Season 3 Episode 4 before it premieres on Prime Video

Reportedly, after Season 3's premiere on June 3rd, 2022, with the first 3 episodes on Amazon Prime Video, the series will drop another 5 episodes on a weekly basis. Season 3 of the show has a total of 8 episodes.

Episode 4 of season 3 will be launched this June 10th (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, meaning fans of the show won't have to wait long. According to reports, Episode 4 has been titled, Glorious Five Year Plan.

In Episode 4, the audience can expect something quite rattling and chaotic as Episode 3 ends with the universe of The Boys in shambles. The episode could possibly delve into the extremely dangerous conditions of Butcher and the conflict between Starlight and Homelander, as it may intensify.

What happened in Episode 3 of season 3?

Episode 3 of Season 3 saw the Boys going to Russia. The episode also displayed how Butcher possibly drove Ryan closer to becoming a total sociopath just like Homelander. Quite evidently, The Boys universe is in complete chaos.

The audience witnessed a heart-wrenching conflict between Starlight and Homelander, as Homelander declared that they were deep in love to the surprise of Starlight. However, Starlight was seen going with the lie to protect her cover.

What are the release dates of the upcoming 5 episodes of season 3?

A list of the upcoming 5 episodes of The Boys Season 3 and their release dates are given below.

Episode 4: 'Glorious Five Year Plan': June 10th, 2022

Episode 5: 'The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies': 17th of June, 2022

Episode 6: 'Herogasm': 24th of June, 2022

Episode 7: 'Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed': 1st of July, 2022

Episode 8: 'The Instant White-Hot Wild': 8th of July, 2022

Don't forget to catch Episode 4 of The Boys Season 3, which will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on June 10th (Friday), 2022.

