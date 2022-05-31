The Boys Season 3 cast list: Jensen Ackles, Karl Urban and others star in Prime Video series

The Boys fans can rejoice as the series is all set to make a return with its much-awaited season 3, this June 3 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Fans of the highly absorbing dark comedy action superhero have been buzzing with excitement since the release of Season 3's trailer. Take a closer look at the trailer for the upcoming season here.

The official description, which has been dropped along with the trailer for The Boys Season 3, says:

"It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy."

Season 3 of the series will star Antony Starr as Homelander, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Giancarlo Esposito, Chace Crawford and some others.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the cast list for Season 3 of the series.

The cast list of The Boys Season 3

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Highly acclaimed actor, director and producer Jensen Ackles will be seen playing the titular role of Soldier Boy in Season 3 of the series. Fans can't wait to witness what the fan-favorite will bring to the table in the third season of the series.

The actor has also been a part of several notable movies, entailing The Plight of Clownana, Devour, My Bloody Valentine 3D, Buddy Games, Ten Inch Hero, Batman: Under the Red Hood, Buddy Games and some others.

He has also been a part of several noteworthy TV series, including Wishbone, Sweet Valley High, Mr. Rhodes, Days of Our Lives, Dark Angel, Dawson's Creek, Smallville, Supernatural, Big Sky and several others.

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Karl Urban will be seen reprising his fan-favorite role as Billy Butcher, the leader of the Boys in Season 3 of the show.

The actor has been a part of several well-known movies including Chunuk Bair, The Irrefutable Truth about Demons, Ghost Ship, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Doom, Out of the Blue, Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness and several others.

He has also been a part of several notable TV series, entailing Shark in the Park, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Xena: Warrior Princess, Almost Human, Comanche Moon, Almost Human and several others.

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

The much-loved actor Jack Quaid is all set to reprise his popular role as Hughie Campbell in Season 3 of the series.

Over the years, he has been a part of several notable movies, entailing The Hunger Games, Just 45 Minutes from Broadway, Just Before I Go, Running Wild, Tragedy Girls, Rampage, Scream and several others.

He has also been a part of several well-known TV series, which entails Vinyl, Harvey Girls Forever!, Star Trek: Lower Decks, The Ready Room, Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun and several others.

Other promising actors on the ensemble cast list for The Boys Season 3, including Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher and several other actors.

Don't forget to catch The Boys Season 3, premiering this June 3, 2022, exclusively on Prime Video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far