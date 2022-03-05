The Boys Presents: Diabolical review: A solid animated spinoff that is equally creative and gory

The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which made its debut on March 4, 2022, is an animated anthology spin-off series of The Boys. The series is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Executively produced by Eric Kripke, the astonishing Prime animated series consists of eight 12-14 minute long episodes collectively.

Like Star Wars: Visions and The Animatrix, The Boys Presents: Diabolical has proven that most hit franchises can definitely benefit from providing a group of alluring voices with free rein to utilize the creative power of animation to chronicle unique tales in the synonymous universe.

The review of The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Find out how this unique anthology spin-off Amazon Prime series has turned out.

Glorious in terms of creativity

Spin-offs of original series have recently become quite popular among fans. Without a shred of doubt, Diabolical can be considered one of the best spin-off animated series ever produced. With its unique narrative style, creatively woven bizarre storylines, traces of homage to the 90s, and brilliant voice acting, it is certainly enthralling and bingeworthy.

It is safe to say that it might become a fan-favorite Prime animated series. Apart from its highly creative and shockingly gory storylines, what makes it even more gripping and appealing to the audience is that every new episode has a gloriously different animation style. It certainly makes it stand out from other recently released animated shows.

An outstanding team of writers

The entire writing of the series The Boys Presents: Diabolical is equally unique and diverse, with episodes hailing from Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, Awkwafina, Ilana Glazer, and several more. Since the series is set in The Boys universe, almost every episode has some traces of an original character, including a cameo by The Deep, a Homelander poster or the evil corporation Vought. Compound V.

It is safe to say that in the best episodes of The Boys Presents: Diabolical, superheroes take a backseat to human-life-oriented drama, and one of the standout episodes is Boyd in 3D written by Ilana and Eliot Glazer. It is a Black Mirror-esque story that works with present-world subject matters.

Other standout episodes entail BFFs, written by Awkwafina. She also gives voice to the lead character of the story, a young girl with fake friends who ends up drinking some Compound V and soon enough becomes best pals with her very own talking piece of poop.

Nubian vs Nubian, written by Aisha Tyler, is another highlight. It displays how a little child copes with her soon-to-be divorced superhero parents. However, the rest of the episodes are intriguing enough for fans of creative animation, gore, and adult humor.

Incredible performance by the ensemble voice cast

The long A-listed ensemble voice cast of the series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, entails Jason Isaacs, Don Cheadle, Aisha Tyler, Kumail Nanjiani, Awkwafina, Seth Rogen, Kieran Culkin, Chace Crawford, Andy Samberg, Evan Goldberg, Justin Roiland, Giancarlo Esposito, Elizabeth Shue, Simon Pegg, Antony Starr, Kevin Smith, Nasim Pedrad, and several others.

Aisha Tyler as Nubia was excellent with her quirky yet mature performance. Awkwafina as Sky was exceptional, generating a lone wolf spirit through a brilliantly written episode. Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, and Kumail Nanjiani were also exceptional.

But it can be said that in terms of voice acting, the power-packed ensemble voice cast did a remarkable job in making the spin-off series as entertaining as it is.

Don't forget to watch The Boys Presents: Diabolical, streaming on the popular streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, from March 4, 2022.

