The Legend of Vox Machina: Release date, trailer and more

The Legend of Vox Machina, the long-anticipated adult fantasy-adventure animated series, will debut on Amazon Prime Video this January 2022. The series is gleaned from the fantasy characters and the robustious adventures of Critical Role's first-ever live-streamed Dungeons and Dragons tabletop campaign, running from March 2015 to November 2017.

As claimed by Amazon, the upcoming animated series has been designed in a way that will perfectly cater to the newcomers' experience of a sprawling multimedia escapade and a leaping point for adventures never seen before.

The Legend of Vox Machina: Release date

The long-envisioned fantasy-adventure animated series for adults is set to premiere worldwide this January 28, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. As revealed by Amazon, the first season of the animated series will have 12 episodes, with three episodes arriving every week starting on Friday, January 28. One of the lead voice cast members of the series, Liam O'Brien, has shown his excitement by tweeting:

"Twitter cropping can’t handle the raw power of this trailer, it needs room to breathe! Watch #TheLegendofVoxMachina drop in all its gloriousness here!"

The trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina

Amazon dropped the trailer for the highly awaited animated series on January 12, 2022. Since then, it has spawned quite a bit of thrill among fans of Critical Role. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the trailer here.

What can be expected from this Prime Video animated series?

As witnessed in the official Red Band trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina, it is pretty evident that the audience is in for a sweet taste of hell-raising fight scenes, animation gore, and a trail of risqué dialogues. In simple words, it is a story about a troupe of misfit heroes on an adventurous quest to save Exandria from evil forces.

The primary characters in the series include Vax'ildan or Vax, Vex'ahlia or Vex, Grog, Pike Trickfoot, Scanlan Shorthalt, Percival de Rolo or Percy, and Keyleth. All the characters are played by the founders and cast members of Critical Role. It is safe to say that viewers can expect an eccentric roller coaster fantasy ride from the series.

Where can the upcoming animated series be watched?

The show can be watched exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from January 28, 2022. Only a subscription to the streaming service is required to watch the series. It is a must-watch for fantasy animation lovers as it promises to be a beguiling fantasy adventure animated series.

Catch The Legend of Vox Machina on Prime Video from January 28, 2022, to experience the supernatural world of unseen adventures.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar