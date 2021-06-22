Could Peyton Manning be the lead analyst for Amazon Prime Video?

Could Peyton Manning finally take a job in broadcasting? The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is reportedly at the top of the list of candidates to call Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon is reportedly partnering with NBC and will have Al Michaels as the play-by-play announcer. The company is on the lookout for a former player with personality to join Michaels in the booth.

Amazon Prime Video was recently awarded the broadcasting rights to Thursday Night Football games beginning in 2022. Thursday Night Football games have been split time between FOX, NFL Network and NBC the last few seasons.

Peyton Manning has been offered a broadcast job before

Since Peyton Manning retired in 2016, every major network has been trying to convince him to join their broadcast booth. ESPN's Monday Night Football is one network that has relentlessly tried to bring him into the booth the last few years.

ESPN seemingly believes his personality and knowledge of the game could take their weekly broadcasts to the next level. But, whether he wants to bring that knowledge to the booth remains to be seen. It has been reported that Amazon Prime Video would be willing to offer a multi-million dollar contract to snap up Peyton Manning.

Peyton Manning is currently working with the ESPN family, hosting the shows "Peyton's Places" and "Details" on the ESPN+ streaming service. In "Peyton's Places," the five-time NFL MVP visits NFL and college football stadiums around the country interviewing players and coaches on a weekly basis.

ESPN and Amazon Prime Video apparently feel that he could be their network's version of what Tony Romo has done with CBS. For any network, Peyton Manning's popularity and enthusiasm would bring a fresh, infectious energy to the booth.

Peyton Manning isn't a stranger to working on television by any means. In addition to the two shows on ESPN+, he has also been a permanent fixture on Nationwide Insurance commercials for years.

Along with his older brother, Cooper Manning, the Denver Broncos legend will host a new game show called "College Bowl" on NBC beginning this week. The show will feature two teams of contestants from rival colleges and universities answering trivia questions.

This year, Peyton Manning was nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021. He played in the NFL from 1998 to 2011 with the Indianapolis Colts, and then from 2012 to 2015 with the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl with both teams.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha